Schitt’s Creek is leaving Netflix — you've only got four weeks to watch it

It looks like Netflix is set to lose another comedy series at the end of October: Schitt’s Creek will be following the footsteps of shows like 30 Rock and The Office, leaving Netflix in favor of a brand new streaming service. In this case, the show will be making itself at home on Hulu.

Schitt’s Creek first started airing in 2015, running for six seasons before ending in 2020. Created by Eugene and Dan Levy, who also star in the show, Schitt’s Creek sees the Rose family lose their wealth after being swindled by their business manager. Their only remaining asset is the deed to the remote Canadian town of Schitt’s Creek — originally purchased as a gag gift for son David Rose (Dan Levy) several years previously.

The Rose family comprises patriarch Johnny (Eugene Levy), the most ordinary of the bunch, his wife Moira (Catherine O’Hara), an eccentric former actress, and their two children. David is the stuck-up son, while daughter Alexis (Annie Murphy) is a spoiled and pampered socialite.

Needless to say all four struggle with their new situation, especially after having to move into a run down motel and realizing owning a town isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Schitt’s Creek has been streaming on Netflix in the U.S. since early 2017. Sadly that five years innings is coming to a close, with Hulu landing exclusive rights to Schitt’s Creek for the next two years. According to Puck News (opens in new tab) the show will then reportedly be split between Hulu and Paramount Plus during the third year.

This news originally broke back in April, when Hulu announced the news, and reportedly paid $1.2 million per episode. However, the changeover wouldn’t be happening until October 3, which is just under a month away. It’s also the two year anniversary of Netflix adding the show’s final season to its U.S. catalogue.

Outside the U.S. Netflix viewers don’t have much to worry about, since the streamer reportedly retains the rights until May 2026 (via What’s On Netflix (opens in new tab)).

While Schitt’s Creek starts off fairly slow, it does grow into something special over the first couple of seasons. And that’s reflected in how audiences and critics alike have responded to it, and that’s reflected in its Rotten Tomatoes scores (opens in new tab). Currently the show has a 93% critics score and a 92% audience score, and 8.5 out of 10 on IMDB (opens in new tab).

Schitt’s Creek may not have the same pulling power as shows like Seinfeld or The Office, but it is still a fun and enjoyable show. Particularly as you see the Rose family grow and adapt to their new lives, and realize life in Schitt’s Creek isn’t quite as bad as they’d first assumed.

There are 81 episodes in total, each clocking in at 22 minutes. That means the show can easily be binged in its entirety before it makes the jump from Netflix to Hulu. You’ve got four weeks to make it happen, and the sooner you start the easier it will be.

