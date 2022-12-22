Netflix is adding fitness content next week — courtesy of Nike

Not content with just offering movies and TV shows, Netflix has been branching off into a bunch of different areas. The latest one is a partnership with Nike (opens in new tab), and will see Nike Training Club classes hit Netflix from December 30.

Netflix will release the content in two separate batches, to offer a combined total of 30 hours. The first of those batches will launch next week, and the second will arrive at an unspecified time in 2023. The workouts on offer promise to be suitable for people of all fitness levels and interests, easily accessible from the Netflix library.

Among the programs launching next week are:

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (13 episodes) Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (7 episodes) Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga (6 episodes) HIT & Strength with Tara (14 episodes) Feel-Good Fitness (6 episodes)

For those that don’t already know, Nike Training Club is one of the best workout apps around — offering nearly 500 free workouts led by certified Nike trainers. Many of them are bodyweight workouts, which don’t require any equipment, while Nike says others are best done at the gym. Classes range from 5 to 50 minutes in length, offering yoga, strength training, cardio and HIIT.

Like many home fitness services, the idea is to workout wherever and whenever you like — no matter what devices you actually use. Adding those workouts to the Netflix library means you’ve got a little bit more choice, and can transition from exercise to bingeing the latest Netflix hit pretty quickly.

It’s not the first time Netflix has shifted away from its traditional entertainment focus either. Last year saw the service offer mindfulness and meditation, courtesy of Headspace (opens in new tab). And since the new year will see many people renew their fitness ambitions, now is the perfect time for Netflix to expand into this new area.

While the Nike Training Club app has more content right now, this could be the start of a wider rollout of fitness content for Netflix. Considering the company has been having a few problems this year, thanks to loss of subscribers and a bunch of high-profile cancellations, the more appealing content it offers the better. How it could expand is another matter entirely, and a topic for a different day.