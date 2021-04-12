Mission: Impossible 7 release date, cast, trailer, new characters and more

Mission: Impossible 7 is still on its way to theaters ... and while they're a bit delayed, we have some casting news to take a look at. Because with what we know about this and the next Mission: Impossible movies, we've already drawn some interesting theories.

For example, it's not a stretch to speculate that this will be the spark that ignites the grand finale of the series. So, your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to learn everything we've found out about the next chapter in Tom Cruise's excellent action movie series. And the below dossier should help with all the intel you need.

Yet another delay in Mission: Impossible 7's release sees the movie now arriving on May 27, 2022. Previously, it was set to arrive in theaters on November 19, 2021, and it hit Paramount Plus 45 days later on January 3, 2022. Now, it will be arriving on Paramount Plus on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Deadline reported that M:I 7 is no longer shooting back to back with its sequel, but M:I 8 is still on track for Nov 4, 2022.

Mission: Impossible 7 cast

The main gang is back, and they're joined by some familiar faces. That includes Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, Ving Rhames as his right-hand man Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji, Rebecca Ferguson as MI6 agent Ilsa Faust (who worked with the team in M:I Rogue Nation and Fallout) and Angela Bassett as CIA director Erika Sloan.

We do not know the roles that Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales will play, but Morales is confirmed to be the film's major villain.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane

Frederick Schmidt as Zola Mitsopolis

Mission: Impossible 7 new characters

Via the well-curated Instagram of writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, we learned of five new actors joining the Mission: Impossible 7 cast. They all look to be high-ranking members of a government organization, and McQuarrie's caption, "Welcome to The Community" suggests that the M:I movies may be adding another big piece of lore.

Indira Varma

Rob Delaney

Mark Gatiss

Cary Elwes

Charles Parnell

Mission: Impossible 7: Jeremy Renner's involvement

Notable from his absence on that list is Jeremy Renner. William Brandt didn't return for Mission: Impossible Fallout because of Renner's responsibility with Marvel's Avengers movies. No word on if he'll come back, or if he's too busy filming the Hawkeye show for Disney Plus.

Mission: Impossible 7 trailer

No matter how secretive the microfilm is, don't believe any Mission: Impossible trailers you hear about online. The film is still under production, so we're not getting any such details yet.

Mission: Impossible 7 plot

That being said, we can gleam some details of this chapter from the above cast. The returns of Henry Czerny (as Eugene Kittridge) and Vanessa Kirby (Alanna Mitsopolis) gives us reason to think Mission: Impossible 7 will definitely have some roots in the first chapter of Cruise's M:I franchise.

That's because we last saw Kittridge as Hunt was clearing his own name in the first Mission: Impossible film, and Mitsopolis is the daughter of the Max character from the same film.

Long-running rumors say this series will end with Mission: Impossible 8, which is more reason to think M:I 7 will be deeply rooted in the franchise's first films. And this is just speculation on our part, but we wouldn't be surprised to see M:I 7 end with a cliff-hanger to be resolved in the final film, which would make sense per writer/director Christopher McQuarrie's comments to the Light the Fuse podcast.

Mission: Impossible 7 set photos

McQuarrie's already shared the first official photo from Mission: Impossible 7. As you might have predicted, Ethan's on the run in this still. And true to the franchise, it's a bit mysterious and cloudy.

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) A photo posted by on