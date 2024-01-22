'Mean Girls' streaming date: When will it be available to watch?

Watching the new musical adaptation of "Mean Girls" at home would be so fetch. The film adaptation of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical is hitting all the high notes with critics and fans alike. Now that it's made its way to the big screen, it's transformed into a singalong for fans who couldn't get enough of the Plastics and their territory as seen in the original 2004 flick.

Didn't make it out to your theater to do your best rendition of "World Burn" yet? Right now, the only way you can see the new "Mean Girls" adaptation is by buying a movie ticket to a physical theater. You can see Regina George and her squad burst into song at a moment's notice, which is almost as cool as joining her girl gang yourself.

The musical comedy, based on the 2004 film of the same name, follows Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) a teen who attends public school for the first time after leaving her home in Kenya. North Shore High School is home to the "Plastics", Regina George (Renée Rapp), Karen Shetty (Avantika), and Gretchen Wieners (Bebe Wood). Regina and her girls rule the school with an iron fist, but when they give a friendly "you can sit with us" to Cady, she turns her back on her newfound friends in a bid to infiltrate their hold on the school and its students. If only she didn't turn into a mean girl as well in the process.

Right now, there's no official date for when you can sing along to the songs in "Mean Girls" in the privacy of your own living room at home. But while there's no official date just yet for "Mean Girls" to hit streaming platforms, we do know the one it'll be on when it does come out.. Read on for what we know about when "Mean Girls" will dance its way to streaming.

When and where will 'Mean Girls' be available for streaming?

"Mean Girls" should make its way to Paramount+ after its theatrical run. Given that Paramount Pictures is the distributor for both the original 2004 "Mean Girls" and this musical adaptation, the movie will certainly land square on the brand's streaming platform when it's completed its run in theaters, which began on January 12.

There hasn't been an official statement from Paramount whether or not this is the case or not, but other Paramount films have followed the same pattern in the past, so it would be an anomaly if this weren't the case. Given that you can currently watch "Mean Girls" only on the streamer right now, this new musical version will probably make its way to the service as its alternate companion, too.

When might that happen, though? Again, there's no official information there, but if the movie follows the typical 45-day release cycle that films often do after being in theaters and then heading to streaming, it could be the end of February before the new "Mean Girls" will pop up on Paramount+.

Need to get your fill now of Glen Coco and the rest of North Shore? Head on out to the theater and see it on the big screen. You'll appreciate the spectacle a lot more with booming speakers and a huge viewing area. Be patient, as a concrete date should be on its way soon.