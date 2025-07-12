Netflix is leaving fan-favorite 'Barbie' movie without a streaming home — catch it before it's gone

This is not sublime.

Netflix is about to lose a blockbuster that left an indelible pink mark on the box office, setting a record for the top-earning film ever made by a female director and launching the viral Barbenheimer sensation that dominated the summer of 2023. So if you haven't watched Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Oscar-winning "Barbie" movie already, you'll want to catch it ASAP before it's booted off the platform.

Subscribers have just days left to watch "Barbie" before it leaves Netflix on July 15. I expected to see one of the best streaming services scoop up "Barbie" once it's gone, but strangely, that doesn't seem to be the case. Chances are it'll have a new streaming home soon enough, but as it stands, once "Barbie" leaves Netflix, you'll only be able to rent or purchase the movie on premium on-demand platforms like Prime Video or Apple.

If you still haven't watched the "Barbie" movie yet, I'd encourage you to give it a chance. Even if you think it might not be your kind of movie — trust me, it may just surprise you. If you enjoy biting satire, sharp writing, and beachy vibes, it's a fun watch.

What is 'Barbie' about?

The "Barbie" movie whisks us away to the vibrant, seemingly flawless world of Barbie Land, a place where every day is the best day ever, everyone looks amazing, worries don’t exist, and spontaneous dance parties are the norm.

But this perfect routine begins to unravel when Stereotypical Barbie(Margot Robbie) suddenly finds herself grappling with thoughts about death and the meaning of life. When she begrudgingly asks Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) for help, she learns that Barbie’s existential crisis is connected to the real-world girl playing with her—someone who’s clearly going through it.

To put things right, she hops in her hot pink convertible to head to the real world, where, as narrator Helen Mirren informs us, “all problems of feminism and equal rights have been solved" thanks to (who else?)...Barbie! Accompanied by a stowaway Ken (Ryan Gosling), Barbie quickly discovers that reality is very different from what she was led to believe back in Barbie Land. And when those real-world ideas manage to follow them back home, everything spirals into chaos.

In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the "Barbie" movie sports an ensemble cast chock-full of familiar faces, including America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Rob Brydon, and more.

Stream 'Barbie' on Netflix while you can

I've sung "Barbie's" praises since I first saw it in theaters, but I recently fell in love with it all over again on a recent rewatch with my aunt. I found an old family photo of her playing with one of the original Barbies as a kid, and I immediately recognized the doll's black-and-white swimsuit from the movie's opening scenes.

Though my aunt had initially written it off ("Ain't it a kid's movie?"), I convinced her to sit down and give "Barbie" a chance. It helped that her older sister, who had also seen it, backed me up, calling it "a movie that every woman should watch at least once."

I'm happy to report that not only did she adore it, but so did her 70-plus-year-old husband, who did his fair share of grumbling that we were putting on such a "girly" movie. She especially loved the opening scene about the state of girls' toys before Barbie dolls, because, after all, she lived through it! It was fascinating getting to hear her perspective, and it added an interesting new layer to the movie that I didn't get watching it with my fellow millennials or younger cousins.

Critics have also been outspoken in their praise for the "Barbie" movie. With a stellar 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the critics' consensus reads: "'Barbie' is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling."

Ranking it among the best films of 2023, Kiko Martinez of the San Antonio Current called "Barbie" "one of the most thought-provoking social commentaries and empowering mainstream comedies in recent years." In his review for Decider, John Serba was similarly effusive, calling it "the rare film that's as intelligent as it is entertaining."

Reading this after July 15? Or maybe you've already streamed "Barbie" and are looking for your next watch? Check out our guide to all the most critically acclaimed new movies on Netflix for more streaming recommendations.