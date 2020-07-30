Massive MacBook sale at Amazon takes up to $300 off every new model

Here's something you don't see very often. Every current-gen Mac laptop is on sale right now at its lowest or second-lowest price of the year. Retailers are offering some killer back to school sales and Apple laptops in particular are seeing excellent discounts.

If you're looking for the cheapest MacBook possible — Amazon has the MacBook Air (2020) on sale for $899. That's $100 off and one of the best MacBook sales of the summer. However, that's not the only Mac laptop on sale. Here's a glance at some of today's best laptop deals.

2020 MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which utilizes keys that actually feel great to type on. It's now $100 off, which is the best MacBook Air 2020 deal we've seen. View Deal

MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,119 @ Amazon

Need more storage? Amazon also has the MacBook Air 2020 with a Core i5 CPU and 512GB SSD on sale for $1,199. That's $100 off and the cheapest price for this step-up model. View Deal

2020 MacBook Pros on sale

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Amazon

Apple offers four configurations of its new 2020 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop. There are two configs with 8th-gen CPUs and two configs with 10th-gen CPUs. This model is the base MacBook Pro with a 10th-gen CPU. It houses a 2GHz Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro is the highest-end pre-configured laptop that Apple sels. It packs a 10th-gen 2GHz Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's $199 off.View Deal

2019 MacBook Pros on sale

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $299 off at Amazon right now. This model comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. It's a solid deal and currently and it's second-cheapest price ever. (It hit $1,999 briefly during Independence Day). View Deal