Mark Ruffalo says expect She-Hulk in the next Avengers movies

Cousins bicker all the time, but Marvel's Hulks may have just spilled some news at the red carpet premiere for She-Hulk (which debuts on Disney Plus tomorrow, August 18). It all stemmed from Tatiana Maslany (who plays Jennifer Walters, who becomes She-Hulk in the new series that drops tomorrow asking for some time to be the one true Hulk in the MCU.

As published in The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Maslany joked with co-star Mark Ruffalo to "give [her] one year" to be the main Hulk in the MCU. And that was all the prompting Ruffalo needed to start a rumor, as he replied "All right, you can have a year. No, she’s in now, there’s not going to be another Avengers without her."

Interestingly enough, Maslany replied "What?" as if this was news to her. Ruffalo then seemed to double-down on the concept, saying "That's what I'm hearing." That makes it sound like we're not the only ones impressed with She-Hulk (check out our She-Hulk review to learn why we love it).

Two Avengers movies were revealed in the Comic-Con panel that outlined much of the Marvel Phase 5 and 6 films and projects. Think of Phase 4 as the building of these new teams for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (coming May 2, 2025) and Avengers: Secret War (November 7, 2025).

We expect them to be led by the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie), and possibly include the new Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), whomever the new Black Panther is (we expect to learn that in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Captain Marvel or Ms. Marvel (The Marvels is due July 28, 2023). Ant-Man is a likely member as well, thought Ant-Man and The Wasp in Quantummania should have details about Scott Lang's future in the role.

Analysis: Will She-Hulk be an Avenger?

Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk already has a career, as a lawyer in the field of superhuman law. And having seen the first four episodes of She-Hulk, I'm not sure she wants to leave that world to become an Avenger.

But, of course, her mind may change. That said, Ruffalo's words don't necessarily mean that She-Hulk is one of the next Avengers. Just that she will be a recurring fixture in those bigger upcoming Marvel movies.

That said, Ruffalo has been the green giant for a decade now, so he may be on his way out, to be replaced by Maslany's She-Hulk. Tony Stark's juggled his corporate workload with being an Avenger, why can't Jennifer Walters be a legal dynamo and a force in the battlefield? Except, you know, it could probably get in the way of her being there on time to defend clients.