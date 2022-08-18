She-Hulk post-credit scenes and Easter eggs explained — what you need to know

She-Hulk is the first sitcom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and like many sitcoms and Marvel projects, it has post-credits scenes and tiny little jokes and references for the super-fans. So, since we've seen the first three episodes, we decided to put all of these nuggets of wisdom into one big document. Much like how Pug had that wonderful gift basket for She-Hulk and Nikki.

Think of this as the big bible of She-Hulk secrets.



She-Hulk post credit scenes: About Steve Rogers

She-Hulk episode 1 post-credits scene: At their hand-built bar at Banner's retreat in Mexico, She-Hulk is carrying on about her theory that Steve Rogers never had sex. Recalling the line about America's "behind," she even yells "That a** did not deserve to die a virgin!"

This is enough to get Bruce to break, as he explains that Rogers lost his virginity in 1943 on a USO Tour. This leads She-Hulk to reveal she's been faking being especially drunk, before exuberantly proclaiming "Captain America Fu—," with the scene cutting to black before she finishes her profanity.

She-Hulk episode 2 post-credits scene: Back at the Walters household, dear old dad (Mark Linn Baker) needs help moving stuff around the house. Jen complies while Ched explains he doesn't understand 4K.

She-Hulk episode 3 post-credits scene: Yes, that wasn't Runa, Dennis' catfish from Asgard. At a contract signing, we see that Megan Thee Stallion herself is She-Hulk's newest client. And it seems like Jen will go way too far for her.

She-Hulk Easter eggs explained

Since She-Hulk is tying so many disparate MCU moments together, it's filled with lots of tiny little references and nods to other Marvel movies, shows and comics characters. Here's everything we've found.

She-Hulk episode 1 Easter eggs and references:

Yes, that's a Sakaaran class-eight courier craft that leads to Bruce and Jen's car crash. Does this mean we might see the most famous man of Sakaar, the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), who brought Hulk and Thor back to each other (albeit to fight in the Contest of Champions)? It's unclear.

Yes, at Banner's secret hideout in Mexico, that's an Iron Man helmet with an unexplained — at least in the MCU — bullet hole that shattered a hole in it.

She-Hulk episode 2 Easter eggs and references:

When Jen mocks the kinds of people who become superheroes, talking about "billionaires" (Tony Stark), "narcissists" (also Tony Stark) and "adult orphans," she somehow crosses over from the MCU to the DC world — because that third one is Bruce Wayne to a T.

Jen's questions, as she ponders if the Avengers offer healthcare, maternity leave, pension and pay isn't just a natural set of considerations. It's also a callback to the money problems we learned about when Sam Wilson and his family were on hard times in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Surfing the web when she is supposed to be job hunting, Jen browses a page stacked with Easter eggs. Not only do the categories on this page include "Find Ant-Man," "Avengers" and "Norse Mythology," the sidebar includes an ad for Iron Man Threes sneakers and the headline "Man Fights With Metal Claws In Bar Brawl." That last one sounds like a Wolverine reference, and the latest nod to the X-Men's imminent arrival (last hinted at in the Ms. Marvel post credits scene).

Also on that page, we see a sidebar headline that reads "Why is There a Giant Statue of a Man Sticking Out of the Ocean?" This is most likely a reference to the Eternals, as that movie ended with a — literally — giant form of the Celestial known as Tiamut the Communicator sticking out of the ocean. This is one of two MCU timeline indicators, we'll get to the next one below.

As She-Hulk enters the offices of GLK&H, we see a wall of framed Marvel comics in an office of one of the lawyers, further proving that there are comics of the characters of the MCU inside of the MCU. Hulk, Captain America and Thanos are among those on the covers.

When Jen calls Bruce to talk about Blonsky, Smart Hulk answers and eventually reminds us of the Incredible Hulk movie nobody ever talks about — where Tim Roth debuted as Abomination. Specifically, he says "that fight was so many years ago i’m a completely different person now, literally," referring to the fact that Edward Norton played Bruce Banner back then.

The footage of Wong and Abomination fighting, shown to prove that Blonsky "broke out" of the DODC SuperMax Prison, is from the last time we saw Abomination, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

She-Hulk episode 3 Easter eggs:

Fans familiar with She-Hulk's past know that Mallory Book, one of Ms. Walters' new colleagues, is one of She-Hulk's enemies.

When Wong is trying to figure out how to handle Blonsky's trial, he makes passing reference to Spider-Man: No Way Home when he says he will not "erase everyone's memory again." Not that Jen would remember the first time.

The group of thugs with powers-infused gear that attack She-Hulk includes a guy nicknamed Thunderball. This means this group may be The Wrecking Crew, a group of D-list marvel villains who get their powers from magical construction equipment.

She-Hulk's MCU timeline location deciphered

Interestingly enough, She-Hulk takes place across not one but three different points in the MCU chronology (which we have mapped out in our guide for how to watch the Marvel movies in order).

We can tell that the show is taking place in the aftermath of Shang-Chi, based on the footage of Wong and Abomination. Then, the reference to Tiamut places episode 2 as after Eternals (which is after Shang-Chi).

Finally, episode 3 sees Wong mention wiping everyone's memory again. And since Wong does not remember Dr. Strange using the Runes of Kof-Kol after the full moon party held in the Kamar-Toj, he's likely referring to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which takes place near the end of Eternals.

That said, if She-Hulk continues at this rate, we expect it to stretch past Hawkeye, through Moon Knight and all the way up to Thor: Love and Thunder. Heck, if the laws of the ocean come into play, we could hear about Prince Namor the Submariner, who is coming in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.