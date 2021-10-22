Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream is always one of the highlights of the Premier League season, and we can expect a fiery encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday.

► Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Last season, this fixture was one of the final ones played behind closed doors. Manchester United lost 2-4 on that occasion. Now the fans are back, and will be making themselves heard as this fierce rivalry resumes.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool had a dramatic week in the Champions League. The former beat Atalanta 3-2 thanks to a winner from — you guessed it — Cristiano Ronaldo. Liverpool were 0-2 up against Atlético Madrid, before being pulled back to 2-2. Their main man Mo Salah also scored a winner to secure a 2-3 win in the Spanish capital.

Despite the victory in the week, the home side, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaar in particular, go into the Manchester United vs Liverpool game under huge pressure. They were humbled against Leicester City last time out in the Premier League, capitulating and losing 4-2. United undoubtedly have quality up front. However, despite the return of captain Harry Maguire, questions remain about the defence, particularly in light of the ongoing absence of summer signing Raphaël Varane.

Curtis Jones has returned to training for Liverpool. However, Thiago Alcantra remains unavailable to Jurgen Klopp, as does youngster Harvey Elliot, who continues to recover from an ankle fracture. For Manchester United, Anthony Martial, injured on international duty with France, has resumed training. Marcus Rashford scored a vital goal against Atalanta but also suffered a dead leg. He is hopeful of being able to take part in Sunday’s match.

Across all competitions, Manchester United lead the head-to-head record in this historic contest 81 wins to 68. However, Liverpool have only lost two of the last 13 matches between the sides. Furthermore, of the last six games in the Premier League, three have been draws and three have been wins for the Merseysiders.

Passions can run high on the pitch as well as off in this game, with plenty of sendings off on the record too. These include Steven Gerrard’s infamous 2015 dismissal when he had been on the pitch for just 38 seconds.

With Old Trafford in full voice, the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream promises an exciting finish to the weekend’s Premier League action. We will show you how to watch it below.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and on the NBCSports.com website. The game kicks off at 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT.

To access the action, you'll need to subscribe to one of two special passes. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 live matches, while the more comprehensive Premier League Pass is $64.99. This will include all 380 matches on-demand, and totally ad-free. Plus, you get highlights and analysis packages, including some from Sky Sports in the U.K.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels. Or, if you just want the soccer action, Sky is currently offering a deal on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League that gives you both channels on top of your existing non-Sports package, for £22/month.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.