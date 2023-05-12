Man Utd vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Man Utd are looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat last weekend, while Wolves are hoping to end the season as strongly as possible. It’s a particularly important match for the home side but the visitors are unlikely to roll over — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Man Utd vs Wolves live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man Utd vs Wolves live stream takes place Saturday, May 13.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (May 14)

Erik ten Hag’s men are still in the driver's seat in the race to finish in the Premier League top four and secure qualification for next season’s Champions League. But back-to-back defeats to Brighton and West Ham has them nervously looking over their shoulder as fierce rival Liverpool have closed the gap to just a single point (although, Man Utd have played one less game).

Nevertheless, the Red Devils need to start winning again pronto, and Marcus Rashford rediscovering his goal-scoring touch from earlier in the season would be well-timed. The good news for the Stretford faithful is that this game is at Old Trafford, which has become a fortress. In fact, Man Utd have not lost a game at home in any competition since early September.

This visit to Manchester comes at a good point in the season for Wolves. The side were thrashed 6-0 at the hands of Brighton in late April, but bounced back well with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend. This result also confirmed their Premier League safety, which is a notable achievement considering Wolves were stranded at the foot of the table over the Christmas period. The goal will now be to finish as strongly as possible even if securing European football is firmly out of the question.

The reverse fixture at the Molineux Stadium saw Man Utd claim a slender victory courtesy of a Rashford goal, and the Red Devils would certainly take the same result again here. But Wolves will be playing with newfound freedom now that any lingering fears of relegation have been banished. Expect a competitive but likely low-scoring affair in the Man Utd vs Wolves live stream.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Man Utd vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs Wolves live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Wolves live stream in the UK

Man Utd vs Wolves kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Wolves live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man Utd vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

