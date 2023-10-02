Man Utd vs Galatasaray live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

Man Utd host Galatasaray on Tuesday knowing a win is a necessity. The Red Devils has won just two of their past six encounters in all competitions and face last season's runaway Turkish champions, a team against whom it has an infamously hellish history. It promises to be an exciting atmosphere at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag increasingly under pressure.

The game will be shown in many countries around the world, but don’t worry if you’re abroad right now — because you can watch Manchester United vs Galatasaray live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Manchester United vs Galatasaray live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man Utd vs Galatasaray live stream takes place Tuesday (Oct. 3).

► Time — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 4)

• Ireland — RTE Player FREE STREAM

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The last time Man Utd lost four of its first seven league games it was 1989/90 and a dissenting fan displayed the famous 'Ta-Ra Fergie' banner that demanded a change of manager early in Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure. Now Erik ten Hag must turn around a similarly listing season if he's to add to last season's League Cup triumph.

United, who lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich on matchday 1, were booed off following a limp 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Marcus Rashford in particular struggling to replicate last season 30-goal campaign.

Ever since Galatasaray fans greeted United with a 'Welcome to Hell' banner in 1993, there's been a sense of history to this fixture. Coach Okan Buruk took Gala from 13th in 2022 to the league title last time out. Controversial striker Mauro Icardi has continued his fine form from last season – excluding a penalty fail that went viral a week ago – by scoring 10 times already, while former Red Wilfried Zaha notched his first goal for his new club in the weekend's 2-1 defeat of Ankaragucu.

Can Galatasaray pull off a surprise? Below we will tell you how you get a Man Utd vs Galatasaray live stream, wherever you are and watch the Champions League from anywhere.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Galatasaray live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of Man Utd vs Galatasaray absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on RTE 2 and RTE Player in Ireland.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while Man Utd vs Galatasaray is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use RTE Player. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTE Player or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Man Utd vs Galatasaray live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Champions League live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Some games will also be shown on CBS (not this one, though), and Spanish-language coverage is available on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $74.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Champions League live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $5.99 per month, you get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight, as well as all of the Champions League soccer.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Galatasaray live streams in Canada

Canadians are just as lucky as their southern neighbors because they can watch all the Champions League live streams on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch Man Utd vs Galatasaray live streams in the U.K.

To watch the UEFA Champions League 23/24 in the U.K. you'll need TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) because it has the rights to all 125 games in the group and knockout stages.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus – a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Champions League by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Galatasaray live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch every Champions League live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

As well as Champions League 23/24 live streams, Stan also has Europa League coverage plus the Rugby World Cup, Indycar and World Endurance Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man Utd vs Galatasaray live streams in New Zealand

New Zealanders also get access to all Champions League live streams this season via a single service — in this case, beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

BeIN Sports Connect is home to a whole world of soccer also offering every single Europa League and Europa Conference League match, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and English Carabao Cup games. The app is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.