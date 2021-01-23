Man United vs. Liverpool live stream: Watch the FA Cup clash between two rivals

Man United vs. Liverpool start time and channels Man United vs. Liverpool gets underway at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Sunday (Jan. 24). The ESPN Plus streaming service carries the match in the U.S., while UK viewers can watch on BBC One.

This Man United vs. Liverpool live stream is coming soon, and it should hopefully be a more eventful fixture than their rather dour nil-nil draw last weekend. But this weekend brings a new opportunity to excite fans — and this time, there's an FA Cup trophy at stake.

The long-time rivals go at it again in the fourth round of the FA Cup Sunday, and draws are off the table for this match. To deal with an already condensed and crowded schedule, the FA Cup is eliminating replays — those rematches that get played should the first meet-up end in a draw. Instead, teams tied at the end of 90 minutes will play another 30 minutes of extra time; if they're still tied then, the match moves to penalty kicks.

So one way or another, we're going to get a winner in the Man United vs. Liverpool match this Sunday, with the victor facing whoever comes out of the West Ham vs. Doncaster match next. If you want to see the two biggest sides in English football square off in a cup competition, here's how to live stream Sunday's Man United vs. Liverpool match.

Man United vs. Liverpool live streams in the U.S.

Turn to ESPN Plus whenever there's a big FA Cup match to stream. ESPN's standalone streaming app has the exclusive rights to the FA Cup in the U.S. If you've cut your cable subscription, all you have to do is pay $5.99 a month for ESPN Plus; even cable subscribers need to pay that fee, though, as ESPN Plus isn't part of any cable package.

ESPN Plus subscribers can live stream Man United vs. Liverpool on a set-top box like Roku or the Apple TV. You can also access the streaming service through ESPN's website and its mobile app (Android, iOS).

Man United vs. Liverpool live streams in the UK

BBC One carries the Man United vs. Liverpool FA Cup match starting at 4:30 p.m. GMT, with the match itself kicking off 30 minutes later. You can stream Man United vs. Liverpool over BBC iPlayer.

Man United vs. Liverpool live streams in Canada

Sportsnet carries the Man United vs. Liverpool match in Canada, with the match also available on Sportsnet World. You can grab a 7-day Sportsnet Now subscription for $9.99 if you want to live stream Man United vs. Liverpool.

Man United vs. Liverpool live streams in other countries

Here's where you can find the Man United vs. Liverpool match streaming in other parts of the world.

Australia: ESPN2, WatchESPN Australia, Kayo Sports

ESPN2, WatchESPN Australia, Kayo Sports Brazil: DAZN

DAZN Germany: DAZN

DAZN India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

beIN Sports Connect Indonesia Ireland: BBC One

BBC One Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: ESPN Play Norte, ESPN Norte

ESPN Play Norte, ESPN Norte New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, ESPN2, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, ESPN2, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Puerto Rico: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

For other countries live streaming Man United vs. Liverpool, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.