Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League online

Man United vs Crystal Palace start time and channels Man United vs Crystal Palace begins at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST tomorrow (Sat. September 19). You can find the match either on Peacock in the U.S. and on Sky Sports in the U.K..

Man Utd kicks off its Premier League season with tomorrow's Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream, a week later than most teams at their tier. This game sees the team looking to start on a better footing than last season, where they placed third.

And the last thing the Manchester team wants is a loss to Palace, which would give fans and analysts the wrong impression about which way the team is headed. And there's a fair chance that Roy Hodgson's Eagles can take this game at Old Trafford, so expect a lively contest.

Yes, Palace is returning to the site of their 2-1 victory with a solid squad that mixes youth and experience, while expectations are high for United's latest signee, Donny van de Beek, who comes over from Ajax. His five year deal may rise in value, as high as £40 million, depending on how things go.

Paul Pogba's status is uncertain, as while he returned to the team (after contracting COVID-19), Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he's unsure if the French star will be ready by tomorrow's game.

With momentum on the line, you don't want to miss a moment of the Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream. Here's everything you need to know to watch Man Utd's first Prem game of the season:

How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace live streams with a VPN

If you've left your home territory, and Man United vs Crystal Palace isn't streaming at your new location, you're not out of luck. A virtual private network, or VPN, can come to your rescue. With a VPN, you can make it seem like you're surfing the web from somewhere else, which lets you view live streams that might otherwise not be available in your area.

If you're not sure which VPN service to use, don't worry. We've tested many different options to find the best VPN, and we think that ExpressVPN is the way to go. ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream in the US

US Premier League fans need to get familiar with NBC and its many channels. Man United vs Crystal Palace live streams, specifically, are exclusive to Peacock, the streaming service of parent company NBCUniversal.

According to NBC, more than 175 Premier League matches will stream on Peacock Premium between now and the end of the season in May 2021. So that's definitely an option soccer fans will want to consider.

Peacock Premium: The paid tier of the Peacock streaming service costs $4.99 a month and features additional shows and movies besides Premier League live streams. The service is free to Xfinity Flex customers and Xfinity X1 and video customers with a a subscription to Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV. It's also free to Cox Internet customers with Contour TV Essential or higher.View Deal

Man United vs Crystal Palace live streams in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports and BT Sport bring you the bulk of your Premier League coverage, and Man United vs Crystal Palace live streams air on the former.

You can sign up for a Sky Sports package. Now TV also sells passes to Sky Sports by the day (£9.99) or month (£33.99). A current promotion discounts the monthly pass to £25 when you commit to a year of service.

Man United vs Crystal Palace live streams in Canada

Streaming the Premier League is very straightforward in Canada, where DAZN will have Man United vs Crystal Palace live streams. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial, which will let you watch the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Man United vs Crystal Palace live streams in other countries

Here are the channels airing Man United vs Crystal Palace in select countries.

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.