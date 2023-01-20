Man City vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

A crucial game at both ends of the table, Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a reaction from his players and Man City fans after criticizing them last time out. The league's top scorers will be hoping to teach the lowest scorers a lesson and continue their pursuit of leaders Arsenal while Wolves will be aiming to put further daylight between themselves and the drop zone.

Man City vs Wolves live stream date, time, channels The Man City vs Wolves live stream takes place Sunday, Jan, 22.

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 23)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Manchester City are blessed with some of the most exciting players in the Premier League and will be aiming for nothing less than a fifth title in six years but their form has been indifferent since the new year. Wolves, however, are looking much improved in 2023 and this is bound to be an exciting encounter so keep reading to make sure you know how to catch the Man City vs Wolves live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch Man City vs Wolves live stream anywhere

The Man City vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Man City vs Wolves live streams by country

How to watch the Man City vs Wolves live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Wolves live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Man City vs Wolves live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Wolves live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Wolves live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Man City vs Wolves kicks off at 2 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Man City vs Wolves) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.25 p.m. GMT and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Man City vs Wolves live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man City vs Wolves stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Man City vs Wolves preview

Manchester City have a squad full of some of the most expensively assembled talent in the world but all is not quite right at the Etihad currently. Even though they managed to recover from a slow start against Tottenham last time out, a loss in the Manchester derby and a shock EFL cup exit to Southampton has some worried. Pep Guardiola can at least rest assured that his attacking stars are in good shape, winger Riyad Mahrez was inspired against Tottenham and scored two goals while Erling Haaland scored an incredible 22nd league goal of the season in just his 18th game. Manchester City have won the last five meetings between these two teams but with their recent inconsistency, Pep Guardiola will not be taking anything for granted.

Julen Lopetegui seems to be working wonders at Wolves. Appointed just before the World Cup, the Spaniard has now turned Wolves into a solid side and guided them out of the relegation places. Their cause has been aided greatly by victory against the sides around them in the league table, a 2-1 win over Everton on boxing day, and a 1-0 victory over West Ham last time out are massive results. The team has also been busy off the pitch, signing Spanish international Pablo Sarabia from PSG and the attacking midfielder could be set to make his debut in this game — especially considering winger Pedro Neto is still out injured until February.

Although normally considered a one-sided affair, the recent change in form for both teams makes this a close one to call and means the Man City vs Wolves live stream should not be missed.