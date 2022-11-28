MacBook Air M1 crashes to lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

It’s not often that MacBooks get serious discounts, but Cyber Monday deals have seen price cuts across almost the entire line. But the best one we’ve seen is this deal on the MacBook Air M1, which has dropped down to its lowest ever price.

You can pick up the MacBook Air M1 for just $799 over at Amazon (opens in new tab) in the Cyber Monday sale. That’s $200 off the usual price, and while it may not be the latest and best MacBook Air, it’s still a fantastic machine that offers some of the best performance and battery life around.

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks Apple's M1 chip. We also saw amazing endurance with over 14 hours on our battery test. This laptop features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's newest Air, but it's an unbeatable deal at this price.

The MacBook Air M1 was one of the first machines to come packing Apple Silicon, back in late 2020. In the testing for our MacBook Air M1 review, we loved the fact that this laptop managed to offer incredibly fast performance alongside a superb battery life. We clocked it at 14 hours and 40 minutes, roughly 35 minutes longer than the new MacBook Air M2.

The 13.3-inch retina display is both bright and colorful, while other great features include the comfortable Magic Keyboard and low-running temperatures. There are a few things we’d still change, many of which are available on the MacBook Air M2 — which trumps the M1 model in a number of key ways.

The M1 chip only has 7 cores, for example, compared to the M2’s 8 cores. The newer model comes with a bunch of extra features. MagSafe, ultra-thin bezels, extra ports and a 1080p webcam are among them. However it is newer and more expensive, and even Cyber Monday deals can’t do much to change that. The MacBook Air M2 is now $1,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab) — which is $150 off the MSRP.

If you’re looking for a quality MacBook at a bargain price, then this Cyber Monday deal is the perfect opportunity to get one. If it’s not for you, be sure to check out our list of the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals, or our best Cyber Monday laptop deals.

