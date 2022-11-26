Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2022 — best sales right now

Cyber Monday MacBook deals are here, and we're seeing some of the best prices of the year on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro — we're talking every model.

Want one of the newer MacBooks? The stellar MacBook Air M2 for $150 off at Amazon (opens in new tab). You can also snag the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 for $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), which is $400 off. It still ranks among the best laptops we've tested.

It's worth noting that some color options are dropping in and out of sale pricing, so be sure to check before you buy. We're doing our best to keep track of all the sales to help you save time.

If you're looking for more sales, check out out our main Cyber Monday deals page and the Apple Store coupons page.

Top 5 Cyber Monday MacBook deals right now

Cyber Monday MacBook deals: New 2022 models

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. Available in the Silver and Midnight colors.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review (opens in new tab), we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18-plus hours of battery life. Available on both color options.

Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest laptop, but it's an amazing deal at this price. Available on all three color options.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200! If you want more space in your new MacBook Air, whether that's because you know you'll fill it up or you want access to higher memory speeds, then this Best Buy deal is the top price we've come across yet. Available on all color options.

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. Available in both color options.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M2/1TB): was $1,899 now $1,749 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The latest MacBook Pro packs a beautful 13.3-inch Retina display, and is powered by Apple's uber-speedy M2 processor. This laptop also boasts 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. We were particularly impressed with this laptop's epics 18 hours of battery life. Plus, all this power and performance comes wrapped in Apple's trademark sleek design. Best Buy has slashed $150 off in its Cyber Monday deals.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need more space and more performance from your MacBook Pro, then Amazon's also offering a good deal on the 1TB version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. This version also adds some extra CPU cores to the M1 Pro chipset, giving it a power advantage over the base model above. Only available for Silver model.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Max/1TB): was $3,499 now $3,307 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The same MacBook Pro as above, but with the more powerful M1 Max chip featuring a 32-core GPU and 32GB of RAM for incredible multi-tasking potential. This will give your graphics output a boost for games, video and photo editing. Best price is on Space Gray model, the Silver is currently unavailable.

Refurbished MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) Refurbished MacBooks: from $849 @ Apple Store (opens in new tab)

Apple offers the best refurbished devices in the industry. They're rigorously tested and restored to like-new condition by Apple and they come with a full, 1-year warranty. (The same warranty you get with new devices). Currently, the Apple Store has refub MacBooks on sale from $849.

MacBook accessories

(opens in new tab) SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to work away from home without passersby being able to view what's on your screen, the SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen keeps your display private while still being visible to you. It's also easy to remove and reattach the screen thanks to its magnetic connectors. This deal is for the 13" MacBook Air M1 version.

(opens in new tab) Tomtac Protective Laptop Sleeve: was $27 now $22 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to take your MacBook on the move, you should keep it protected with a laptop sleeve. This shockproof and water-resistant model from Tomtoc is currently on sale for $22 and is a great pick. It's lightweight and fits 16-inch MacBook models. Plus, there's a separate pocket for small accessories.

(opens in new tab) Incase Designs Hardshell Case for MacBook Pro: was $38 now $27 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want a dedicated case for your MacBook Pro? This Incase Designs case is sleek, stylish and offers good protection. And don't worry, you'll still have access to all your MacBook's ports.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's original noise-canceling earbuds and come with a $90 savings. Despite being superseded by the recently introduced AirPods Pro 2, the originals are still highly rated for their ANC performance, are IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance, and come with a wireless charging case.