M1 Mac upgrades — here’s how you can add more RAM or swap out an SSD

If you’ve bought one of the Macs equipped with Apple’s own M1 chips, you’re likely satisfied with the performance of your machine, even if you can’t help but wonder about its upgradeability. As it turns out, Macs powered by the Apple M1 chip may be more upgradeable than you think.

That’s the word out of China where technicians report that they were able to upgrade both the memory and storage on an M1-powered MacBook Air. The report, picked up by MacRumors , claims to have upgraded a MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to a machine that boasts 16GB of memory with 1TB of capacity.

Engineer Yang Changshun from Guangzhou, China took to Chinese social media (with images and explanation via c hongdiantou.com ) detailing his process. Across several images, he removed the SSD and RAM from the M1 Mac and added upgraded storage. It's a process that carries a lot of risk, the least of which is that it voids Apple warranty. Nevertheless, based on the report, tit appears that upgrading the M1 Mac is doable, if a bit complex.

To that end, this is not something that should be repeated unless by experienced hands. It's also not immediately apparent whether the new storage or upgrades would work successfully through the immediate future, given Apple's penchant for recognizing unofficial hardware in devices like its phones and bricking those phones.

(Image credit: hongdiantou.com)