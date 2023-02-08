Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 release date and time: How to watch on Netflix

Welcome back, pod people! It's almost time to watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 on Netflix. The dating series is holding a reunion special for the cast of Love is Blind season 3. And judging by the trailer, the two married couples — Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton— remain together. Even if the latter still don't live together!

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 release date and time Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 begins streaming Friday (Feb. 10) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Netflix.

Love Is Blind season 3 matched five pairs of singles from the Dallas area. They met in pods, sight unseen until getting engaged. From there, they went on a pre-honeymoon, moved in to an apartment together, met each other's families and friends, and began to figure out if they were each other's person.

The Love Is Blind season 3 reunion revealed that Alexa/Brennon and Colleen/Matt were still together, and that Raven Ross and SK Alagbada had rekindled their relationship. Things were a bit acrimonious between the other former couples, Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett and Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden.

Now, the three-part After the Altar special will follow up with all of the cast members about their lives and romances.

Here are all the details you need to watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3.

When is Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 streaming on Netflix?

Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres Friday, February 10 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT on Netflix (opens in new tab).

The reunion special consists of three new episodes.

Netflix is available in dozens of regions around the world.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 trailer

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 kicks off with Alexa joking to Brennon whether they're qualified to give marriage advice. "No!" he laughs.

Still though, they look like they're still as loved-up as ever! That can't be said for most of the other cast members, with Zanab declaring she is "extremely single" and Cole admitting marriage was not for him. But some interesting developments appear to be afoot, with Nancy and Bartise sitting down for a chat.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 cast

All of the Love Is Blind season 3 cast members are back for After the Altar: