Love Is Blind season 3 reunion: Who's still married, who got back together?

Love is blind ... sometimes. Netflix's Love Is Blind season 3 finale and reunion revealed which couples got married, which have stayed together and which ended up reuniting.

Love Is Blind season 3 ended with five weddings, though only two of them had with the bride and groom saying "I do" — Alexa/Brennon and Colleen/Matt. The other three couples said "I don't," but one of them revealed during the reunion that they are dating.

Love Is Blind is a wild dating experiment where men and women develop relationships with each other sight unseen. They go on dates in connected pods, where they can talk but not see each other. They only meet if they get engaged. From there, they go on a honeymoon, move in together and meet each other's family and friends. On their wedding day, each couple has to make the ultimate choice: say "I do" or "I don't."

Raise a gold goblet and read our recap of what happened in the Love Is Blind season 3 reunion and finale.

Nancy and Bartise

Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden seemed to be a match in their energy levels and positive vibes. They gushed about being best friends and having a deep emotional connection. However, when they emerged from the pods, Bartise admitted the physical attraction wasn't quite there for him. In fact, he was brutally honest about Raven being more his type. Also, they had a massive difference in values around the topic of abortion.

Still, even to their wedding day, Nancy held strong to her belief in their love. She said "I do," but Bartise didn't want to move forward. They did not get married and Nancy clearly indicated she didn't want to see Bartise again.

During the reunion, Nancy revealed that Bartise hooked up with another woman mere days after the wedding-that-wasn't. While he apologized for disrespecting her, Raven and SK, he didn't want to discuss his current sex life.

Colleen and Matt

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton left the pods giddy in love, but cracks in their relationship appeared almost instantly. First, Matt (already sensitive from being cheated on by his first wife) blew up over a conversation between Colleen and Cole where both confessed they found the other attractive. While she apologized, he seemed to carry a grudge for most of the season.

On a final dinner date, Colleen admitted she wasn't sure if love was enough to make her say "I do." However, when the wedding took place, she said yes. Despite some qualms, Matt also made the vow.

The two were still married at the reunion, though not living together yet. When hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey expressed surprise, Colleen and Matt explained that they weren't financially ready for that step. But they hope to move in together a few months down the road.

Zanab and Cole

The relationship with Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett got off to a rocky start from the get-go. While they seemingly built a strong emotional bond in the pods, Cole repeatedly hedged about his physical attraction to Zanab. The controversial conversation he had with Colleen at the pool party made his fiancée feel insecure.

While he tried to reassure Zanab that she was beautiful, other issues came up. Zanab often nagged him about cleanliness and chores, while he wanted her to loosen up.

It was no surprise that Zanab turned him down at the wedding, despite loving him. She blasted Cole for ruining her self-esteem and confidence.

During the reunion, they revealed they hadn't spoken or seen each other since the wedding day. Cole said he hadn't reached out to her because she had made it clear their relationship was over. He broke down in tears over regrets for what he had said to her, and Zanab graciously said she had already forgiven him. They just weren't the right ones for each other.

Raven and SK

Raven Ross and SK Alagbada connected as ambitious, hard workers with big dreams. When they left the pods, however, they were only slightly more stable than Zanab and Cole. Raven, in particular, did not appear to be very physically attracted to SK. They even agreed not to have sex until after the wedding.

Yet, over the course of the following weeks, they grew closer and Raven opened up. She eagerly learned more about Nigerian culture and got to know SK's family, particularly his mother. However, there was a big elephant in the room: SK leaving to go to grad school in Berkeley.

When the wedding day arrived, SK sadly said "I do not" to the shock of everyone. His mom even left to console Raven! He explained that the long distance and some differences in values were behind his decision.

At the reunion, however, the two revealed they have reunited and are dating! And Raven wants all the women sliding in SK's DMs to know that he is her man.

Alexa and Brennon

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux seemed like they came from two different worlds — she was a Jewish princess, he was a down-home country boy. But ultimately, they bonded over a mutual love of family. He appreciated her dry, sarcastic humor, while she valued his earnest devotion and stand-up character.

From the moment they left the pods, Alexa and Brennon were the strongest and most stable of all the engaged couples. They never had any on-camera conflicts. Brennon was more than willing to learn about the Jewish faith and culture. Alexa joked she was willing to give him a tiny bit of her closet space.

That they would both say "I do" at the wedding was never in doubt (no matter what Netflix's preview tried to make us believe). They walked back down the aisle together as husband and wife.

Of course, this isn't a fairy tale. Both admitted they had some wrinkles to iron out after moving in together. But as Alexa said, she got great advice not to let roommate problems become marriage problems. And though they didn't make any kind of announcement about expanding their family, one is likely to be forthcoming within the next couple of years.