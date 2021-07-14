Loki season 2 confirmed: Everything we know so far

Yep. It's official. Loki season 2 is actually happening. For the first time in the Marvel Disney Plus shows, the folks at Disney have gone out of their way to not just hint at a second season, but let us know that it's coming.

Beware SPOILERS below folks. As you may guess, this article will go over the events of the Loki season 1 finale, and how they will likely lead into what's to come. Safe to say that we're plenty excited about the potential for Loki season 2, especially considering what we still want from the show.

But, yes, at the end of Loki episode 6, it was revealed, via a giant official stamp, that "Loki will return in season 2." No end-credits scene was provided. This was a much more official announcement than what we got at the end of Falcon and Winter Soldier, where a title card just changed the show's title to Captain America and the Winter Soldier — without saying whether or not a new season was coming.

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

Because of such vagueness, we're still waiting on any confirmation of a Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2 or a WandaVision season 2 (which seems even less likely).

Loki season 2 plot

Loki season 1 ended with Sylvie kissing the Loki variant, and then kicking him back to the TVA before stabbing He Who Remains. Loki was left depressed and saddened, and running around the TVA in panic.

Now that Sylvie's "freed the timeline," there is a lot of chaos coming our way in the MCU. He Who Remains (who might as well be called Kang the Conqueror) remained in the Loki series timeline, which is likely to be experiencing some multiversal war, as he put it.

Loki season 2 will likely see our Loki variant trying to fix things, and work with the Mobius and Hunter B-15 who do not remember him.

Since Disney Plus has not announced when Loki season 2 will arrive, let's look at the fact that Loki season 1 took approximately a year and a half to film and produce — with filming beginning in January 2020 and its finale production concluding in June 2021 (weeks after the episode 1 air date).

Rumors of Loki season 2 being renewed bubbled up in November 2020, so we can reason that the new season has been written in the time since that leak, and those rumors included a January 2022 start date for production.

So, we'd bet that Loki season 2 is likely to air as early as June 2023.

Loki season 2 cast

Everybody lived, it seems, to see Loki season 2. Yes, even though Sylvie stabbed He Who Remains, we saw Jonathan Majors' face on a giant statue at the TVA, replacing one of the Time-Keepers' heads.

Therefore, we can't bet against anyone returning next season. Below you will find the likely/potential cast list, though nothing is truly confirmed.

Tom Hiddleston as the Loki variant

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Owen Wilson as Mobius

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Ravonna Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains

Eugene Cordero as Casey

Tara Strong voices Miss Minutes

Richard E. Grant as Classic Loki

DeObia Oparei as Boastful Loki

Jack Veal as Kid Loki