Loki season 2 trailer just dropped — and the God of Mischief is back in full force

Much like one of Loki's mischievous illusions, the Loki season 2 trailer just dropped rather early — as if to stop any conversation about the seemingly poorly received Secret Invasion. And this new trailer doesn't just feature the Loki we love (Tom Hiddleston), but it brings back Sophia Di Martino's Loki variant named Sylvie, and much more.

The big story of this trailer is the continuing fracturing multiverse, which we see visualized in Loki being yanked through time. The god and his TVA buddy Mobius (Owen Wilson) learn that this is called "time-slipping" when they go have a chat with the latter's buddy OB (Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All At Once fame).

Check it out:

Loki's time-jumping isn't supposed to happen, it seems to be tied to incoming "utter destruction" — and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Yes, saving the timeline/multiverse is the agenda this season, and "time is running out."

And when Loki contemplates big decisions the gang will have to make, about who to save and who to not save, we actually see Kang variant Victor Timely. An inventor from an older era, Timely says "make the hard choice," right before we see chaos break out in his time. Including a giant Miss Minutes tearing things apart.

Then, in a warehouse, many a dimensional door open up, and a big fight begins. Lastly, Mobius ribs Loki for being a little too obvious by having illusions of himself.

Analysis: Loki season 2 looks fun, but have we already hit multiversal exhaustion?

Tom Hiddleston's Loki is the kind of character that — even after dying in Infinity War at Thanos' hands and coming back as another variant in Loki season 1 — has yet to overstay its welcome.

And bringing him and his buddy Mobius back to continue their time-hopping adventuring? That looks like a sure-fire way to give us a fun show, something Marvel's Secret Invasion didn't (at least based on my own experience and those of many I've talked to).

The multiverse on the other hand, feels like a concept already played out. From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness using it for cheap pops of fan service for characters it killed off in short order to everything going on with the terrible CGI in The Flash movie?

Loki season 1 won points with audiences by giving this Loki a chance for redemption and self-actualization. I'm curious to see the narrative that this new season offers so it doesn't simply rely on sci-fi gimmickry.