TikTok ban live updates — TikTok is back ahead of inauguration and expected executive order

Don't call it a comeback. TikTok's services are restored in the U.S. after President-elect Donald Trump pledged to sign an executive order to save it.

It's been a wild 24 hours to say the least — starting with TikTok preemptively shutting down the app for users from 10:30pm on January 18. After this, the ban officially came into effect on January 19, and with CapCut and Marvel Snap both also owned by TikTok's parent company ByteDance, people started to realize how far reaching this could be.

But the ban lasted all of 12 hours, as services were restored along with a pop-up that reads: "Welcome back! Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!"

This followed a Truth Social post where Trump talked about plans to issue an executive order to extend the timeline for ByteDance to find an approved buyer before the ban is enforced. All signs are pointing to this happening on his first day in office, immediately following the inauguration at 12pm ET today. Here's how to watch it.

And that's what we're here to cover live — any rumblings or confirmations of what will be happening over the next few hours, alongside a bit of a timeline of how we got here. Check out the full backstory of everything that's happened so far too!