TikTok ban live updates — TikTok is back ahead of inauguration and expected executive order
TikTok's services have been restored after Trump pledges to save it
Don't call it a comeback. TikTok's services are restored in the U.S. after President-elect Donald Trump pledged to sign an executive order to save it.
It's been a wild 24 hours to say the least — starting with TikTok preemptively shutting down the app for users from 10:30pm on January 18. After this, the ban officially came into effect on January 19, and with CapCut and Marvel Snap both also owned by TikTok's parent company ByteDance, people started to realize how far reaching this could be.
But the ban lasted all of 12 hours, as services were restored along with a pop-up that reads: "Welcome back! Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!"
This followed a Truth Social post where Trump talked about plans to issue an executive order to extend the timeline for ByteDance to find an approved buyer before the ban is enforced. All signs are pointing to this happening on his first day in office, immediately following the inauguration at 12pm ET today. Here's how to watch it.
And that's what we're here to cover live — any rumblings or confirmations of what will be happening over the next few hours, alongside a bit of a timeline of how we got here. Check out the full backstory of everything that's happened so far too!
Live: Latest updates
Flashes is an Instagram alternative
The search for a TikTok alternative may be waning as the service is restored, but you may also be searching alternatives to Instagram with Zuckerberg's recent "masculine energy" turn being a deterrent to many.
Enter Flashes, which could be considered the Bluesky for Instagram. Flashes is built on top of Bluesky's open protocol and is meant to operate similarly to Instagram. It also means you can share images and videos from Flashes to your Bluesky account.
Right now, the creator says it won't offer all the same features as Instagram, but it's not a Meta platform and that may be appealing enough.
Meanwhile, Instagram is adding a number of new features to Reels, its TikTok ripoff. These include a new Reels feed of videos your friends have liked or commented on.
RedNote is showing users what Chinese-style censorship is actually like
On the run up to the TikTok ban and during the 12 hours it was out, users flocked to Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote. But in doing so, people are getting a real taste of censorship.
According to CNN, users have ran into censorship rules that "go far beyond what they're used to." China's internet is built to censor an "ever-growing list of terms deemed sensitive, either politically or otherwise," which has translated into huge amounts of content being moderated and removed for violating guidelines.
One such example was one American user who identified themselves as 'non-binary' being censored in a post that asked if the platform welcomed gay people. Another involved a male fitness influencer not being able to post photos of his fitness journey because content moderators quickly shut it down as "sexually suggestive."
The shift to TikTok alternatives was huge yesterday
We're starting to get more of a look at what exactly happened during the outage of TikTok. The results, according to Cloudflare, was an 85% drop in traffic to anything related to ByteDance-owned platforms — timed perfectly to the popup people saw saying TikTok wasn't available.
At the same time, RedNote saw a 74% surge on the 19th. But most interestingly, this doesn't seem to be just a U.S. thing. Globally, there was a 500% increase in Mexico, a 68% increase in Canada, 53% in UK, 110% in Germany and 75% in France.
While we don't know what has happened yet since restoration of the platform (expect those numbers soon), it does show that social platform allegiance moves as a sort of global conscience!
Is Meta's CapCut Copycat already DOA?
TikTok wasn't the only ByteDance-owned app that went down for those 12 hours. CapCut also bit the dust, and while everyone scrambled for CapCut alternatives, Meta swooped in with its own copycat called Edits.
“Now there’s a lot going on in the world right now, and no matter what happens, we think it’s our job to create the most compelling creative tools for those of you who make videos — for not just Instagram, but for platforms out there — as we can,” explained Instagram's head honcho Adam Mosseri in a video message.
But with the app not set to go live until February, is it already DOA — given CapCut is already back? Time will tell, but this could be opportunism that comes way too late.
How did we get here?
It's a fair question to ask. "It's back" is trending all over X with TikTok users celebrating Trump's commitment to sign an executive order saving it, but that's not always been his position.
You see, the snowball effect for all of this started back in August 2020 when Trump signed an executive order to attempt to ban the app. In it, he talks about how the app "continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."
Trump changed course in March 2024, when he argued that while there were national security concerns, TikTok would empower Facebook — a social media platform that he branded the "enemy of the people."
But by this point, congressional hearings had already been happening for 12 months, and a bill to ban the platform had already gathered steam in Congress.