Apple Pay down — live updates on the ongoing outage
People are struggling to use Apple Pay right now
It looks like something is wrong with Apple Pay, as users have flocked to the popular outage reporting website Down Detector to report problems.
We'll monitor the situation for any developments with the Apple Pay outage and bring them to you as they happen. Apple hasn't acknowledged anything is wrong yet, but we'll keep checking the company's status page to see if more information emerges.
Apple Pay outage — latest updates
All systems normal
Apple still says all systems are standard, as Down Detector reports continue to rise. Hopefully, if something is wrong with Apple Pay, the company will get out in front of it and let us know what's going on.
The Apple Pay outage starts
At a little before 11:30 a.m. ET, users started reporting issues with Apple Pay on Down Detector. It started with around 1,000 reports and quickly jumped to more than 2,400. This is a clear indication that something is wrong with Apple Pay.
Based on user comments, it seems focused on paying with the service and filling prepaid cards, but we'll dig in more to find out what other kinds of issues users are dealing with.