Steam is down — live updates on major outage

Working for some... (Image credit: Steam) Some users can load into the Steam Store without a problem, while others are still fighting to get it working. I managed to load the Steam Store using my iPhone, but Tony Polanco couldn't get it to work on a PC. Neither the store nor his wishlist loaded, so your experience can vary depending on your luck.

A sudden drop (Image credit: Downdetector) While Steam still seems to be down for most users, we have seen a sudden drop in reports on Downdetector. It peaked at 10,093 reports before suddenly dropping to 5,909. That's still a lot of reports — far more than most other services see during outages, but it is a notable drop from the original spike.

Not a happy Steamer (Image credit: X) This user was looking to use the Steam Winter Sale to get a Steam Deck, but it didn't go well for them. "I had to wait an entire week for the steam winter sale to order the Steam Deck, and just when I wanted to order, the site was down," read their post.

Steamstat.us finally notices (Image credit: Steamstat.us) While Downdetector has up to 10,000 reports, the popular Steam status checker Steamstat.us has listed everything as working fine for a while. However, the page now has the Steam Store status as either "Just had issues" or "Very Slow." That seems to be an understatement, as many users seem unable to load the store. We'll monitor the situation, but something isn't working correctly with Steam.

X is for complaining (Image credit: X) As you might expect, users jump on X to voice their disappointment during the downtime when a popular service goes down. We've seen people coming from all corners of the world to say that Steam is down. There's a mix of outrage, with one user exclaiming, "CAN MY STEAM WISHLIST LOAD PLS." Other users report the outage to anyone who listens. Whatever the post, X users are coming out in droves looking for answers. Unfortunately, we don't have a reason for the outage yet.

Downdetector reports rolling in (Image credit: Downdetector) As is usually the case with these kinds of outages, we spotted it by going to Downdetector and seeing a massive spike in user reports — and this one is particularly massive, with more than 6,000 user reports pouring in over half an hour. Anytime we see reports jump from the baseline (six, in Steam's case) to a number in the thousands, we can tell a report is particularly widespread and something to keep an eye on.