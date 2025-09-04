<a id="elk-7393a6f9-15bf-4a2d-bd7e-8944f904f232"></a><h2 id="down-due-to-a-major-release-2">Down due to a major release</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="88cc3d65-b51b-4b6e-afbe-a7ada1ef7485"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="J4dFUndKTnPAWtzekuZJyD" name="Silksong_Promo_02" alt="Promotional art for Team Cherry's Hollow Knight: Silksong featuring protagonist, Hornet in her red cloak" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/J4dFUndKTnPAWtzekuZJyD.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5000" height="2813" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Team Cherry)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="841a9c1f-88bf-4fb4-8268-e2cb1992dd31">Steam began struggling to load this morning as the platform was overloaded by players downloading Hollow Knight: Silksong ahead of the game being playable at 10am ET, 7am PT and 3pm BST. Users who tried to login for the launch were met with error messages that read &ldquo;Something Went Wrong&rdquo; or noticed that the Steam client was loading extremely slowly or not at all.</p><p>Fortunately, it appears that some people are now able to access Steam and I am now able to load the store page in my browser. Given that today will be a very busy day for the platform though, it could go down again.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>