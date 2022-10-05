Google event live blog: all the last-minute Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch leaks

The Google October event is nearly upon us, where we expect to see a full showcase of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, and perhaps a few extra devices thrown into the mix.

While Google has revealed the general design of its upcoming Pixel products already, and a flurry of leaks have filled in the gaps around specs, we've still not heard about the capabilities of these devices. And as Google is a master of smart software, we can expect some intriguing features to pop up, and potentially a few surprises.

Officially dubbed the Made by Google launch event, you can watch a livestream of the showcase on October 6. For more details check out our guide on how to watch the Made by Google event live stream.

While we wait for main event, there are still plenty of leaks and Pixel-related tidbits popping up. So we'll bring you those, as well as our own thoughts about the upcoming Pixel devices.

How to watch the Pixel event

The Google October event will be livestreamed on October 6 at at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST, and 12 a.m. AEST on October 7.

The best place to watch it will likely be on YouTube (opens in new tab) — we've embedded the holding video for the event below. But do keep track of this live blog as we'll bring you all the latest news as it happens as well as our thoughts on Google's latest devices and smart software.

Google event products

Google Pixel 7: The 6.3-inch Google Pixel 7 is tipped to have a tweaked design, keeping the 'camera visor' but going for a more colorful bar rather than a black glass rectangle. The biggest change is the Tensor G2, a second-generation Tensor chip that's set to boost the smart capabilities if the Pixel 7. So expect cool new camera features.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: The 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, and we hope the under-display fingerprint sensor is significantly improved. The 48-megapixel Pro-only telephoto camera is also set to get a zoom boost, and there could be a new Macro Focus mode. The Pixel 7 Pro's secret sauce will undoubtably be the Tensor G2 chip with its onboard AI processing.

Google Pixel Watch: As Google's first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch could be the most exciting device from Google over the past couple of years. It'll sport a minimalist rounded design and run Watch OS with a suite of integrated Fitbit capabilities. And a range of straps have been tipped as well. The question is, will it be able to beat the mighty Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch 8?