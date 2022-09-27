Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro full specs just leaked

By Roland Moore-Colyer
published

The killer upgrade looks to be the Tensor G2 chip

Google Pixel 7 reveal at Google IO 2022
(Image credit: Google)

It looks like the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be taking the route of evolution and not revolution when it comes to offering upgrades over the Google Pixel 6 range. At least going by the latest claimed Pixel 7 specs leak. 

This info comes from from Yogesh Bar (opens in new tab), a reasonably reputable tech tipster, who says the Pixel 7 will feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Tensor G2 chip, and other specs like a 4,700 mAh battery.

Bar has the Pixel 7 Pro down to use a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz LTPO panel, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 48MP telephoto lens added into the rear camera array. 

Check out the table below that shows the rumored Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specs against those of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 rumored specs vs Pixel 6

Rumored Pixel 7 specsPixel 6 specsRumored Pixel 7 Pro specsPixel 6 Pro specs
Display6.4-inch OLED, 90Hz6.4-inch OLED (2400 x 1080), 90Hz6.7 inches OLED, 120Hz 6.71-inch OLED (3120 x 1440), 120Hz
ChipTensor G2Tensor with Titan M2Tensor G2Tensor with Titan M2
RAM8GB8GB12GB12GB
Storage128GB. 256GB 128GB. 256GB 128GB. 256GB 128GB. 256GB, 512GB
Battery size4,700 mAh4,614 mAh5,000 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging30W fast charging23W wired 30W fast charging23W wired
Rear cameras50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto
Front camera11MP11MP11MP11MP

So on paper those are pretty underwhelming. The Pixel 7 looks set to be a little more compact, which is no bad thing, and has a bigger battery. And the Pixel 7 Pro seems set to be near-identical to its predecessor. The upgrade to faster 30W charging for both phones would also be welcome. 

But the interesting thing here will be the Tensor G2 chip. This second-generation take on the Tensor chip has already been confirmed by Google, though we’ve not be given a lot of information around its capabilities. And that’s exciting. 

The current Tensor chip allowed for functions like the Magic Eraser to smartly remove people and objects for photos with almost no after effects, as well as a host of other smart functions to do with and go beyond photography. So Tensor G2 could bring even smarter functions to the next-gen Pixel phones; if nothing else it could improve upon the features already in use on the Pixel 6 phones. 

And a new chip could also improve the responsiveness of the under-display fingerprint scanner, which was annoyingly slow and inconsistent with the Pixel 6 phones even after some Google updates. 

We’ll find out more about these features and get a full reveal of the Google Pixel 7 phones, as well as the Google Pixel Watch, very soon at the Google October event October 6.

Make sure to check back with Tom’s Guide for all the coverage before, during and after the Pixel product showcase, and keep it locked to our Pixel 7 hub for all the last-minute rumors. 

