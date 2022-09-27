Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro full specs just leaked

It looks like the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be taking the route of evolution and not revolution when it comes to offering upgrades over the Google Pixel 6 range. At least going by the latest claimed Pixel 7 specs leak.

This info comes from from Yogesh Bar (opens in new tab), a reasonably reputable tech tipster, who says the Pixel 7 will feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Tensor G2 chip, and other specs like a 4,700 mAh battery.

Bar has the Pixel 7 Pro down to use a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz LTPO panel, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 48MP telephoto lens added into the rear camera array.

Google Pixel 7 Pro(rumoured)- 6.7" QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO- Google Tensor G2 SoC- Titan security chip- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 48MP (Tele)- Front Cam: 11MP- 12GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13- 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging- Wireless chargingSeptember 27, 2022 See more

Check out the table below that shows the rumored Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specs against those of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 rumored specs vs Pixel 6

Rumored Pixel 7 specs Pixel 6 specs Rumored Pixel 7 Pro specs Pixel 6 Pro specs Display 6.4-inch OLED, 90Hz 6.4-inch OLED (2400 x 1080), 90Hz 6.7 inches OLED, 120Hz 6.71-inch OLED (3120 x 1440), 120Hz Chip Tensor G2 Tensor with Titan M2 Tensor G2 Tensor with Titan M2 RAM 8GB 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB. 256GB 128GB. 256GB 128GB. 256GB 128GB. 256GB, 512GB Battery size 4,700 mAh 4,614 mAh 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 30W fast charging 23W wired 30W fast charging 23W wired Rear cameras 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto Front camera 11MP 11MP 11MP 11MP

So on paper those are pretty underwhelming. The Pixel 7 looks set to be a little more compact, which is no bad thing, and has a bigger battery. And the Pixel 7 Pro seems set to be near-identical to its predecessor. The upgrade to faster 30W charging for both phones would also be welcome.

But the interesting thing here will be the Tensor G2 chip. This second-generation take on the Tensor chip has already been confirmed by Google, though we’ve not be given a lot of information around its capabilities. And that’s exciting.

The current Tensor chip allowed for functions like the Magic Eraser to smartly remove people and objects for photos with almost no after effects, as well as a host of other smart functions to do with and go beyond photography. So Tensor G2 could bring even smarter functions to the next-gen Pixel phones; if nothing else it could improve upon the features already in use on the Pixel 6 phones.

And a new chip could also improve the responsiveness of the under-display fingerprint scanner, which was annoyingly slow and inconsistent with the Pixel 6 phones even after some Google updates.

We’ll find out more about these features and get a full reveal of the Google Pixel 7 phones, as well as the Google Pixel Watch, very soon at the Google October event October 6.

Make sure to check back with Tom’s Guide for all the coverage before, during and after the Pixel product showcase, and keep it locked to our Pixel 7 hub for all the last-minute rumors.