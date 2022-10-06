You can get the Google Pixel 7 for free at AT&T right now — here's how

Everyone rejoice! The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are on the scene, so if you've got your eyes on one of Google's new flagship phones, now is the time to make your Google Pixel 7 preorder.

AT&T is offering the Google Pixel 7 for free with eligible trade-in (opens in new tab). Alternatively, you can get up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro with eligible trade-in (opens in new tab), too.

We've already seen plenty of retailers offer amazing preorder deals on the Google Pixel 7 series, but this deal at AT&T will be hard to beat as it's available for new and existing customers.

The Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro made their official debut at the Google October Event. If you didn't catch the event, check out our Google Pixel event live blog to see what you missed.

To sum it up, the Google Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch display with a brighter screen, a new ultrawide front camera, and a new Tensor G2 chip. The phone has a stylish new look with Obsidian, Snow and Lemongrass colors. Google will also add a VPN to the phone, a feature which will arrive later this year.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will have upgraded cameras and performance compared to the Pixel 7. The Google Pixel 7 Pro has the Tensor G2 chip with Titan M2. This is an upgrade to the chip we saw in the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the Tensor chip with Titan M2.