Last-minute Google Pixel 7 Pro camera spec tip has us worried

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro look to have near-identical cameras according to the leaks we've seen so far. But WinFuture (opens in new tab)'s Roland Quandt has pointed out some interesting differences between their photo set-ups, as well as a potential downgrade for the Pixel 7 Pro's telephoto camera.

Going by the base specs, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both use 50MP main cameras, 12MP ultrawide cameras and 11MP selfie cameras, with the Pro also getting a 48MP telephoto camera. These are the same lenses and sensor resolutions as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last year, except that the Pixel 6 only had an 8MP selfie camera.

We've also heard before that the Pixel 7 Pro's telephoto camera would get a zoom upgrade, up to 5x from 4x. However, Quandt claims that this extra magnification comes at the cost of sensor size, as it will feature a 1/2.55 inch sensor instead of the Pixel 7 Pro's 1/2-inch sensor, something that could impact color and brightness in the Pixel 7 Pro's telephoto shots.

In addition, Quandt mentions some changes to the cameras' field-of-view (FOV). The ultra-wide cameras on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro had a 114-degree FOV, while this year we'll apparently get a narrower 106-degree lens in the Pixel 7, and a wider 125-degree one in the Pixel 7 Pro. Also, the Pixel 7's selfie camera has a 97-degree FOV on its selfie camera, while the Pixel 7 Pro offers a tighter 93 degrees.

There are a lot of factors that can affect photography, including FOV and sensor size. We'll have to hope that Google is able to account for this with its usually excellent photo processing systems, otherwise, users looking to take the best wide shots and brightest telephoto images may be better going for the old Pixel 6 series instead of the new models.

Quandt backs up other specs for the two Pixel 7s that have leaked before. That includes the Pixel 7 Pro's 6.7-inch QHD 120Hz display, its display, Tensor G2 chipset with 12GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage and its 5,000 mAh battery. The Pixel 7 regular on the other hand gets a 6.3-inch FHD 90Hz display, the same Tensor chipset and storage options but with 8GB RAM, and a 4,355 mAh battery.

Google should confirm these details at the Google October event today (October 6). The Pixel 7 series won't be the only announcements though, as we're at least getting the Google Pixel Watch shown off too. We're also hoping that we may hear about the teased Pixel Tablet and the rumored Pixel Fold too. Make sure to follow our Google Pixel event live blog for all the latest news running up to and from the showcase.