The best Amazon Black Friday deals — updating live

(Image credit: LG) This sweet bargain will land a beautiful OLED TV in your living room. Thanks to Amazon Black Friday deals, the LG C1 OLED TV is on sale in multiple sizes, though we're particularly impressed with the savings on the 55-inch model. It's such a compelling score that we even bought it last week. With LG's impeccable OLED display, the C1 is a rock-solid premium TV. The technology delivers such an excellent combination of color quality and lighting control that we usually consider this lineup the best TV on the market. It's even better when you can get on sale at Amazon. 55" LG C1 OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) On the hunt for the Oculus Quest 2? Not only does Amazon have the best VR headset in stock, but when you buy it now, you'll get a free $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase. Be sure to use coupon "OCULUS50" at checkout to get the gift card. The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR system, which means you don't need to set up any external sensors or cameras. Just charge it up, pop it on your head and you'll be exploring virtual worlds in minutes. Talk about an awesome holiday gift. Oculus Quest 2: Free $50 Amazon gift card

(Image credit: Brian Coule/Tom's Guide) Amazon Black Friday deals are getting more impressive as we continue to spot great savings on all things audio, including the new Apple AirPods Pro. Whether you're picking up a pair for yourself or as a gift, this is a fantastic price for one of the best wireless earbuds around. This is one of our favorite Black Friday AirPods deals right now. Don't wait to buy — for a limited time. you'll get 24% off the original price, saving you $59 in total. That's also the lowest price we've seen, so if you're serious about snatching a pair of these premium earbuds, hurry, as stock isn't going to last forever. Why AirPods Pro? With Apple's premium earbuds, you get active noise canceling, transparency mode, spatial audio support, and 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. Plus, AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant for working out. AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Black Friday deals aren't just for clearing stock of older devices. Amazon's first fitness tracker with a screen, the Amazon Halo View, is $30 off thanks to an epic pre-order promotion happening right now. Following the launch of the Amazon Halo, one of the best fitness trackers last year, Amazon has added the Halo View to its collection, which features an AMOLED color display for on-the-go workout feedback. It’ll display activity, sleep activity, sleep scores, blood oxygen levels, live workout tracking, text and move notifications, and more. You can be one of the first people to try it out when you take advantage of this Black Friday deal. Amazon Halo View: was $79 now $49

(Image credit: Amazon) Here's a good size TV at a very good price. Amazon has started making its own Fire TVs, and this 4 Series set gives you a 55-inch 4K picture for just $379. That's $140 off and among the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen so far. The Amazon Fire TV 4 series supports most of the the major standards, including HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Plus, and the TV includes an Alexa voice remote so you can launch apps and find content to watch with just your voice. And you can ask all the usual Alexa questions. This set includes 3 HDMI ports, 8W stereo speakers and access to all the best streaming services, including Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Prme Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more. Amazon Fire TV 55" 4 series: was $519 now $379

(Image credit: Google) If you want to control your home's heating and cooling with ease, the current-gen Nest Thermostat will be right up your alley. This smart system learns your habits and automatically regulates your home's temperature room by room. In our Nest Thermostat review, we liked the device's large display, intuitive interface, and the fact that it works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. You can adjust the temperature using voice commands like, "Alexa, tell Thermostat to set the temperature to 65 degrees." Google Nest Thermostat: was $130 now $99

(Image credit: Hug Bed) One of the biggest trends is weighted blankets, as some people swear that the deep pressure these blankets provide can help them sleep better at night. While there's not much scientific evidence out there weighted blankets work, some believe it can help relieve anxiety. Right now there's a wide range of weighted blankets on sale from Hug Bed as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, and you can save up to 56% off. There are lots of options available in terms of sizes but also weights, including 7 pounds, 10 pounds, 12 pounds, 15 pounds and even 35 pounds. Hug Bed weighted blankets: up to 56% off

(Image credit: Future) The Apple Watch SE is a great smartwatch if you're looking to get fit but don't want to pay a premium. The Apple Watch SE sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3, and it supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. The Apple Watch SE makes it easy to track your workouts and daily activity, and you can stream music, talk to Siri and text right from your wrist. Plus, you can pay for stuff with Apple Pay. Right now you can get the Apple Watch SE for its lowest price ever at $219, but be sure to check different colors to see what's in stock. Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $219 [lowest price ever]