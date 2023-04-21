Leicester vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Leicester look doomed to return to the Championship for the first time since 2015 unless things change fast, while Wolves are sitting pretty and nearly completely safe for another year. The chance to send a rival down is too good to resist though — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Leicester vs Wolves live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Leicester vs Wolves live stream takes place Saturday, April 22.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (April 23)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

After Brendan Rodgers’ sacking, Leicester have turned to Dean Smith to save them from the serious threat of relegation. His first home game in charge is as big as it gets, a must-win against rivals. Having lost their last four games on the spin, fortunes need to change. Wolves meanwhile have won their last two matches and now sit on a relatively comfortable 34 points, Julen Lopetegui can now start planning ahead to next season.

Dean Smith has to hit the ground running, he has just seven games to save Leicester, who won the Premier League in a fairytale 2016, from becoming a horror story. Players such as Youri Tielemans and James Maddison are established Premier League stars, but no one is too good to go down. While going forward Leicester are at least mid-table worthy, at the back, it is a very different story. They have not kept a league clean sheet since November, with many questioning the decision to sell first-choice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the summer without purchasing a replacement. With just 25 points, a defeat in this game could see the Foxes sink to the bottom of the table. Harvey Barnes, a star of previous seasons, could return from injury but full-backs James Justin and Ricardo Pereira are still ruled out

Prior to the World Cup, Wolves looked doomed to prop up the table while Leicester were fairly comfortable, now the roles have reversed. It would be overly simplistic to pin this reversal of fortunes on Julen Lopetegui’s arrival but the Spaniard has undoubtedly changed the club’s entire atmosphere.

Recent fixtures have also seen Wolves strikers start performing consistently for the first time this season. Diego Costa scored his first and Hwang Hee-Chan his second goal of the season in the impressive 2-0 victory against Brentford last time out, and this is an area Wolves will need to focus on strengthening next season. Midfielder Matheus Nunes has also stepped up his form, including a quite stunning strike against Tottenham. Club captain Ruben Neves will be eligible to return after suspension but Lopetegui faces a dilemma as the team has performed capably in his absence. Jonny Otto will also be back from a ban.

With the potential for broken hearts and local bragging rights, the Leicester vs Wolves live stream will see emotions running high. Match sure to catch this feisty affair.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of this year’s tournament by checking out our full Premier League live streams hub. This comprehensive guide has all the information you need to watch every single game as we rapidly approach the final weeks of the season.

How to watch the Leicester vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Leicester vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Leicester vs Wolves live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leicester vs Wolves live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Leicester vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch the Leicester vs Wolves live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Leicester vs Wolves kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Leicester vs Wolves) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country.

How to watch the Leicester vs Wolves live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Leicester vs Wolves live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leicester vs Wolves live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Leicester vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leicester vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Leicester vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).