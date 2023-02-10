Leicester vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

After a poor start to the season, Leicester are still looking over their shoulder at the teams battling to stay in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Tottenham will start the weekend in 5th place and need to maintain the momentum from last weekend's victory if they are going to hold onto their hopes of securing a Champions League qualification.

This fixture was one of the games of the season last year, as two injury-time Steven Bergwijn goals gave Spurs all three points. Indeed, there are normally plenty of goals when these two meet. With James Maddison back, the home team boasts plenty of creativity. Spurs fans might get a glimpse of their high-profile new signing, the wingback Pedro Porro.

How to watch the Leicester vs Tottenham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leicester vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Leicester vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leicester vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

How to watch the Leicester vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

Leicester vs Tottenham kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

How to watch the Leicester vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leicester vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Leicester vs Tottenham stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Leicester vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Leicester vs Tottenham preview

Leicester newcomer Tete caught the eye last weekend on his debut for Brendan Rogers’s side. They beat Aston Villa 2-4 in a very entertaining game. The home fans will be hoping the Brazilian can make a difference in the second half of the season as the Foxes look to pull away from the drop zone. They have difficult meetings with Man Utd and Arsenal on their upcoming schedule. Jonny Evans and Boubakary Soumare remain out with calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Fresh from breaking the Spurs’ goalscoring record, Harry Kane will be looking to build on his impressive goal tally for the season. Following surgery, manager Antonio Conte should be back in the dugout to lead his side. However, captain Hugo Lloris will be out for about two months. He was injured in that win over Man City and will be replaced between the posts by Fraser Forster. Midfielder Yves Bissouma is also set to be a long-term absentee after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

Games between these two teams have had an extra edge since Leicester secured their historic Premier League title ahead of Tottenham, who ended up being the last team that could catch them. A 13-minute Son Heung-Min hat-trick gave Spurs a comprehensive 6-2 win in the match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium earlier this season. This game will likely be much tighter than that, but the Foxes have not won a clash between these sides since December 2020.

Will we get a repeat of last season’s drama? Find out by watching the Leicester vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream.