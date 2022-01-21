Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream could be an important game for the Premier League relegation picture. While Leeds have managed to pull away from the drop zone after back-to-back victories, Newcastle are in serious trouble after a string of poor performances.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream, date, time, channels The Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream takes place Saturday, January 22.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The reports of Leeds’ demise have been greatly exaggerated. While the team have certainly not been able to replicate the form they enjoyed last season, recent victories against Burnley and Champions League-chasing West Ham have showcased the side at their energetic best.

The less positive news is that Patrick Bamford is confirmed to miss this game. The forward had been tipped to return this weekend, but a fresh injury setback means that won’t be the case. Adding to this, Leeds are still without Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton. Despite these absentees, Leeds will still feel confident they have enough to put Newcastle to the sword at Elland Road.

There’s very little reason to think the Magpies will be able to claim anything from this game. The North-Eastern side have managed just a single win all season and appear to be destined for the second tier based on form. Adding to their woes, last weekend Newcastle were hit with a sucker punch by a late Watford equalizer in a crucial fixture. This latest disappointing result has further soured the mood on Tyneside.

New signings Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood are still bedding in, but are expected to start here. Fans had hoped that the team’s leaky defense would be improved in the January transfer window, but that’s yet to happen. Newcastle have conceded 43 goals in just 20 games, a stat that will have surely have the Leeds faithful feeling confident of all three points.

Leeds are the firm favorite for this one, but could Newcastle pull off an unlikely upset? Find out by watching the Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream wherever you are

The Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream on the USA Network and on the NBCSports.com website.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Leeds United vs Newcastle United) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.