Knives Out 2 teaser trailer sets up a Glass Onion we can't wait to peel open

The first teaser trailer for Knives Out 2 (aka Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) is here, and it spins up our engines in a different way than the original. This time, it seems, we're concerned with a murderer on the loose who's already killed — and is seemingly about to take another life.

The trailer for the Rian Johnson-directed sequel starts with Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Janelle Monae wearing excited expressions as we see a mystery box open up. It soon jumps to Kathryn Haan's character swatting a man's hand away from said puzzle. Soon, Leslie Odom Jr.'s trying to figure it out for himself, and we learn all of these people are all on the same island.

And they're involved with something much more dangerous than a mere game. Check it out:

Before you know it Dave Bautista's firing a gun in the air, Madelyn Cline has a five-pronged weapon of some kind and a shadowy figure with a very ornate handgun is on the loose.

All the while, Edward Norton — starring as tech billionaire Miles Bron, who invited his friends to a private Greek island and — is very concerned and confused. It's all plenty exciting, but there's one mystery we're seemingly already able to answer. Why the heck is this movie not just called Knives Out 2?

Why is Knives Out 2 called Glass Onion?

Johnson told Netflix that the film's title is both derived from something related to Benoit Blanc's sleuthing. Speaking to the streamer's Tudum (opens in new tab) site, he said "I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death ... This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear."

And, then, Johnson landed on Glass Onion because he's a Beatles fan. He explained "I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word glass. ... The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion.'"

Knives Out 2 comes to Netflix on December 23, 2021, and looks to be one of the best movies on Netflix.