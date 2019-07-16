Killer Prime Day Laptop Deal: Dell XPS 13 Now $250 Off

The best laptop money can buy just got cheaper for Prime Day. Right now you can get the Dell XPS 13 (9380) for just $949.99 if you use the coupon code "50OFF699". That's a savings of $250.

This configuration of the XPS 13 includes an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $949 @ Dell w/ coupon "50OFF699"

The XPS 13 (9380) delivers fast Core i5 power and over 12 hours of battery life into a very sleek design. And now you get the 256GB SSD configuration for $250 off.View Deal

Our sister site Laptop Mag has reviewed the Dell XPS 13 for 2019, and it offers a great combination of fast performance and long battery life. In fact, this system lasted for more than 12 hours on a charge with its 1080p display.

The XPS 13 is also one of the best looking laptops ever made, thanks to its 13-inch InfinityEdge screen with almost no bezels. Even better, Dell finally put the webcam where it belongs: right above the display.

Other highlights include a comfortable keyboard and Killer Wi-Fi (802.11 ac) and a lightweight anodized aluminum chassis that weighs 2.7 pounds.

The XPS 13 doesn't include full-size USB ports, but you do get a USB-C port on the right and a another pair on the left. There's also a microSD slot on the right.

We 're not sure how long this deal is going to last, but we would jump on it sooner than later.