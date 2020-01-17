Killer Deal: Take $400 off Asus ROG gaming laptop

Gaming laptops aren't cheap, but if you're looking for a rig that can handle casual games without breaking the bank, Walmart has a sale you can't miss.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Asus ROG Strix (GL531GU) on sale for $899. That's $400 off and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

This Asus gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch G-Sync 1080p display, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. It's now $400 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix laptops are among the best gaming laptops you can get. The configuration on sale packs a 15.6-inch G-Sync 1080p IPS display, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU.

Those specs provide more than enough power to handle everything from casual games to Netflix binges.

At 14.2 x 10.8 x 1.02-inches and 5.3 pounds, the Asus ROG Strix is easy to tote around in a travel backpack. It's a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable gaming rig that won't break the bank.