Killer Deal: Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones Just $95

Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to max out your credit card for a pair of solid noise-cancelling headphones. For a limited time, you can get one of the best wireless headphones around for a low price.

Buy Dig currently has the Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $95 via coupon, "UPU12949619048HB". That's $104 off its $199 list price and the second lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones.

The Sony WH-CH700Ns feature 40mm drivers, adaptive noise-cancelling, and support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can summon either digital assistant to play music and get news, weather or traffic updates, hands-free.



With 40mm drivers, solid noise-cancelling and up to 35 hours of battery life, the Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones let you enjoy uninterrupted music, podcasts, and audiobooks. They also support Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free operation and info.

I owned the WH-CH700Ns before upgrading to the Sony WH-XB900Ns and loved their spatial, high quality sound, solid noise-cancelling, and long-lasting battery. Whether I was on train or at the office, I could listen to music and podcasts privately without outside interruption.

Also, the free accompanying Sony Headphones app made it easy for me to fine tune my music and manage settings. So if you're bargain hunting for some affordable noise cancelling wireless headphones with great sound, the Sony WH-CH700Ns are a solid choice.

There's no telling how long this deal will last so I recommend you snag yourself a pair while you still can.