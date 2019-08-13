Killer Deal: Buy a Galaxy S10e, Get a Free Chromebook 3

Shopping around for a new smartphone and laptop? Then you might find great value in this deal, which bundles one of the industry's best smartphones with one of the best Chromebooks.

Currently, Amazon has the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e bundled with a Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale for $749.99. The Unlocked Galaxy S10e alone is priced at $749.99, so this deal basically nets you a free laptop. It's one of the best back-to-school deals we've seen this month.

The Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display (2160 x 1080), a Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

In our Galaxy S10e review, we liked its fantastic display, speedy performance, and streamlined software. It offers everything Samsung's pricier Galaxy S10 phones have, but in a smaller form factor. The S10e especially shined when it comes to gaming. We played PUBG Mobile at fully maxed settings and the S10e's performance never faltered.

Meanwhile, the Chromebook 3 features an 11.6-inch LCD display (1366 x 768) and runs on a 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM. For your storage needs, it has 16GB eMMC flash drive which is expandable thanks to a built-in microSD slot.

Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the Chromebook and liked its bright display, superb battery life, and strong performance. Although its internal speakers were less than impressive, they gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In terms of battery life, the Chromebook 3 lasted 9 hours and 44 minutes, which is more than enough for a full day of classes.

