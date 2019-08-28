Killer Deal: Bose Sleepbuds Now $50 Off

Finding it hard to fall and stay asleep at bedtime? Chances are, some soothing sounds to lull you to sleep may be just the solution. So before you resort to taking Melatonin, you'll want to check out this Walmart deal on Bose's innovative noise-masking earbuds.

Currently, Walmart has the Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds on sale for $199. Traditionally priced at $249, that's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these earbuds.

Amazon also has these earbuds on sale for the same price.

Bose Sleepbuds are designed to help you rest better and wake up feeling refreshed. Their design Incorporates soothing sounds to drown out unwanted noise.

The free dedicated Bose Sleep app for Android and iOS devices enable a customized sleep experience. You can select a soothing sound, manage volume or schedule the length of playtime for your sleepbuds.

Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds: was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

Bose Sleepbuds are designed to help you rest better and wake up feeling refreshed. Their design Incorporates soothing sounds to drown out unwanted noise. For a limited time, they're $50 off. View Deal

In our Bose Sleepbuds review, we were impressed by their elegant, lightweight deign, magnetic charging case, and long battery life. Some of the things we didn't like about them were their lack of sleep tracking functionality and inability to play music.

Although the reviewer found these uncomfortable to wear all night, keep in mind that earplugs aren't for everyone. To help you find your perfect fit, they come with small, medium, and large silicone tips.

So if you're okay with wearing earplugs and white noise machines don't work for you, Bose Sleepbuds might be your best sleeping aid.

Like most Bose deals, this one won't last so act fast to score these headphone at their lowest price yet.