Hurry! HP Chromebook just crashed to $149 in epic Black Friday laptop deal

The Black Friday laptop deals are now coming fast and furious, and that includes Chromebooks for the cheapest prices that we've seen all year.

If you're looking for a great cheap laptop deal, right now you can get the HP Chromebook 14 at Best Buy for just $149. That's a savings of $140 and $70 cheaper than what Amazon is offering.

HP Chromebook 14 inch: was $289 now $149 @ Best Buy

Most cheap Chromebooks have small displays, but this HP Chromebook sports a roomy 14-inch screen for work and play. Save a huge $140 on this laptop. It features a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory.

The HP Chromebook 14 features a full HD 14-inch display, which is great to see given that many cheap laptops offer a 1366 x 768 screen. And the display is big enough that you won't feel like you're using a kids laptop.

Powering the Chromebook 14 is an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, and you get 32GB of eMMC storage. These specs should suffice for surfing the web, checking email, watching videos and scrolling through Facebook and Instagram, but we wouldn't expect to have a ton of tabs open at once.

Other features include three USB ports, a headphone jack, a 720p webcam for video calls and Google Assistant support built in. The whole packs weighs 3.24 pounds, so it should be easy to take the HP Chomebook with you.

Be sure to check all of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals for great savings on all the major brands and our main Black Friday deals hub for more discounts on laptops, TVs, headphones and more.