iPhone SE 2 could launch with two versions (report)

The iPhone SE 2 will likely be Apple’s first major phone launch of 2020, if previous rumors are to be believed. We’d assumed until now that there would be just one size for this budget Apple phone, but a new rumor has suggested that Apple will offer two options to potential customers.

Taiwanese tech news site DigiTimes (via MacRumors ) has claimed that there will be two versions of the SE 2 available: a 4.7-inch LCD display edition that will launch in Q1 of 2020, as well as either a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display version (also LCD) that will debut later this year or possibly in early 2021. This is allegedly based on rumors within the Taiwanese supply chain that provides Apple with its components.

We can make sense of this rumor through other budget premium phones on the market. The Google Pixel 3a , likely to be a major rival for the iPhone SE 2 until the anticipated Pixel 4a appears, comes in either 5.6-inch or 6-inch versions. Using a 6.1-inch display would allow Apple to be a smidge larger than the Pixel 3a XL .

On the other hand, the 5.5-inch version would mean the SE 2 would be one of the smallest premium phones available, a potential selling point for people who have been put off by the abundance of large handsets released over the past few years.

The iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR both have 6.1-inch displays, which makes it perhaps more likely that Apple will launch another phone of this size, only this time for the lower price bracket the SE 2 will be aiming at.

This is all part of the ambitious plan Apple allegedly has for 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This 2020 rollout also may include six new iPhones, with two of them being these SE 2 models and the other four being versions of the main iPhone 12 line. All of these new iPhones would sport OLED displays measuring between 5.4 inches and 6.7 inches.