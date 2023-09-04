iPhone 15 Ultra battery rumor is disappointing news

The iPhone 15 Ultra (or iPhone 15 Pro Max if you prefer) should be getting a battery upgrade according to the rumor-mill, but leaker Majin Bu says it may not be as sizeable an upgrade as we'd hoped.

They claim the new larger Pro iPhone, whatever it ends up being called, will feature a 4,422 mAh battery, not a 4,852 mAh one as an early rumor claimed. Bu does at least say the phone will be "more efficient" than the previous iPhone 14 Pro Max, perhaps hinting at the advancements that the rumored A17 Bionic chipset will give the new top-tier iPhones.

The new iPhone 15 Pro Max should have a 4422mAh battery. Despite this small increase compared to the previous series, it should still be more efficient pic.twitter.com/FBzQzo5be3August 31, 2023 See more

Tear-downs of the iPhone 14 Pro Max revealed it had a battery capacity of 4,323 mAh, so moving to a 4,422 mAh in the new model would still be a size increase. The rumored battery would also be larger than the iPhone 13 Pro Max's battery (4,352 mAh), which has the largest battery of any iPhone launched so far along with the iPhone 14 Plus.

Considering the iPhone 14 Pro Max already sits in fourth place on our best phone battery life guide, we can reasonably hope that Apple's next big iPhone can be an even longer-lasting phone. Maybe with the rumored larger capacity and more efficient chipset combined, it could achieve a higher position in line with devices like the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate or the Motorola Edge Plus (2023).

Still, it's a shame to see what would have been a significant increase disappear in favor of a more incremental one. We should still see some big upgrades to the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year though, as rumors of a periscope telephoto camera, titanium sides and an Action button still persist. We may even still see Apple talk up its alleged new stacked battery technology that allows for more milliamp-hours in a smaller space.

An Apple September event is now confirmed for September 12, which gives us just over a week until Apple likely spills the beans on the new iPhone 15 series. We may also see the Apple Watch 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and iPad mini 7 during the course of the "Wonderlust" presentation too.