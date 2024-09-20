iPhone 16 battery capacity confirmed for all four models — here’s what Apple didn't want you to see

Apple promised us that the iPhone 16 series would come with larger batteries this year, which would explain the considerable improvement in battery life this year. But the company never told us how much bigger the batteries actually were. In fact, Apple never lists this key spec.

Thankfully, new regulatory information from Brazilian regulator Anatel (via Blog de iPhone ) has just revealed all the details.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 Battery Capacity Row 0 - Cell 0 Battery capacity Percentage change iPhone 16 3561 mAH 6.3% iPhone 16 Plus 4674 mAh 6.6% iPhone 16 Pro 3582 mAh 9.4% iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 6%

As you can see, most iPhone 16s have had around 6% more battery capacity compared to last year. The only exception being the iPhone 16 Pro, which has an additional 9.4% power reserves. Considering our testing found the iPhone 15 Pro had the worst battery life of the 2023 iPhones, that extra capacity is definitely welcomed.

iPhone 16 Pro Max EXPERT Review: Worth the Upgrade? - YouTube Watch On

Of course the battery size isn’t the only thing affecting the iPhone 16 Pro’s battery life. The A18 and A18 Pro chips have been designed to be more efficient than their predecessors, meaning the energy in those batteries will go a lot further.

It’s also been claimed that iOS 18 improved the battery life on iPhone 15 Pro Max, and if true, it suggests Apple’s newest software is playing an important part as well. We haven’t done our own testing to confirm that, but all these factors combined are why the iPhone 16 Pro Max managed to hit an insane 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Battery life (hours:mins) iPhone 16 12:43 iPhone 16 Plus 16:29 iPhone 16 Pro 14:07 iPhone 16 Pro Max 18:06 iPhone 15 11:05 iPhone 15 Plus 14:14 iPhone 15 Pro 10:53 iPhone 15 Pro Max 14:02

iPhone 16s are now on sale across the world, meaning you can enjoy this improved battery life for yourselves. And no doubt these battery capacities will be confirmed once the first teardowns of the phone start appearing online, and we can get a good look at the actual batteries inside the phones.

