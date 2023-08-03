iPhone 15 sales forecast is smaller than expected — what we know

The iPhone 15 may not sell in the enormous quantities we may have expected, says Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a forecast on Apple's next shareholder earnings report.

Even though the iPhone 15 family is expected to launch in just over a month, Kuo says market expectations are not especially strong for the new phones. He initially writes that "2H23 shipment forecasts for Apple’s hardware products in 2H23 are almost universally weaker in 2H23 than in 2H22," a category that encompasses the new iPhone but also any other devices Apple ships during that time, including any other gadgets that may also debut during the Apple September event.

However, Kuo makes it clearer further down in his report, simply saying that "the demand for iPhone 15 is lower than that of iPhone 14." This fits with an overall trend of globally declining smartphone sales, impacted in no small part by the cost of living crisis.

However, other analyses disagree with Kuo's conclusions. For example, one has claimed this year could be a bumper sales period for the iPhone 15 due to the number of users due for an upgraded handset.

Is the iPhone 15 worth buying?

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy / YouTube)

Some big improvements are tipped to come to the iPhone 15 series, like a periscope zoom camera on the Pro Max model, USB-C charging and larger batteries. But if you're tight on cash, none of these changes are worth getting rid of a perfectly functional phone for. Particularly if rumors of a $200 price increase for the Pro models are accurate.

An upgrade looks even less necessary when you consider the impact of iOS 17. The new version of the iPhone's software is going to be available on devices as old as the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, and is set to bring enhancements such as StandBy mode, NameDrop contact sharing and new abilities to Messages and FaceTime alongside the launch of the iPhone 15.

Of course it's worth remembering that weaker demand for an iPhone is still very strong demand in general terms.

There may be enough of a drop in sales since last year to make shareholders grumble, but it's a safe bet that we're still going to see the new iPhone sell in huge numbers.

If you're still unsure about whether the next iPhone is for you or not, take a look at our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max hubs for more rumors and leaked info. Or simply wait a few weeks, since we should see the iPhone 15 line-up arrive in the second week of September (unless claims of delays turn out to be true).