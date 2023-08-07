iPhone 15 Pro could come with obscene 2TB of storage — here's why

Apple is expected to announce its next-generation iPhone 15 models this fall and while details remain scarce so far, new rumors suggest the new iPhone 15 Pro models will get an upgrade to the storage options.

Yes, according to leaker Anthony (@TheGalox_he) on twitter, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with up to 2TB of internal storage, doubling the current maximum of 1TB offered on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The massive 2TB capacity may be another subtle hint that the new device will come with an upgraded camera module, as users would have to deal with large photo and video files and need ample built-in storage. It also caters to those who simply don't want to rely on cloud storage and prefer keeping massive local libraries of movies, music, apps and more directly on their device.

With file sizes increasing for high-resolution photos and videos, especially with advanced cameras rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models, 2TB does not seem like overkill for power users. Apple already offers up to 2TB storage on its MacBook Pro and iMac lines, so this capacity jumping to the iPhone would not be unprecedented.

Pricing on a 2TB iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max may become more expensive, likely starting around $1,599 based on current 1TB models going for $1,499 to start. We don't have official confirmation when the event will be, but the latest rumor indicaties that the iPhone 15 series will be announced will be on September 13, and the devices will be available starting the following week on September 22.

On top of a 2TB model, the iPhone Pro series will come with an action button, adding yet a new experience for users. For Apple, these additions to the design may turn around the fortunes of the iPhone as sales forecast for the iPhone 15 Pro is looking to be lower than expected (but still very big).

Whether the rumor pans out remains to be seen, but there is precedence and consumer demand for 2TB iPhones. We'll have to wait for Apple's official iPhone 15 unveiling likely in September 2023 to know for sure.