iPhone 15 Pro could beat Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on display quality

The displays on the iPhone 15 Pro and rumored iPhone 15 Ultra may easily defeat the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's simply because they'll be years newer.

Leaker chunvn8888 (opens in new tab) is claiming that while the new iPhone and latest Galaxy will both use Samsung Display-made panels, the new top-tier iPhones will use a newer "M13" panel, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra uses an older "M11" panel.

Samsung's apparently been using this display for a while. Chunvn888 says the M11 panel appeared first on the Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2021, and was also used on the Galaxy S22 Ultra last year before appearing again on the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It's amusing to think that Samsung isn't using its own latest technology, but Samsung's display and mobile divisions are two parts of a separate, enormous company, and operate independently. Samsung's phone bosses have no doubt considered using the latest display tech from their colleagues in the display department, but for whatever reason decided to stick with their existing screens, rather than pursue the latest advancements like Apple apparently is.

In our Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we really liked the phone's 6.8-inch QHD 120Hz display, which we measured to offer better color gamut coverage and color accuracy than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, although it wasn't quite as bright as the iPhone's display. So with Samsung showing how well an older display can still perform it'll be interesting to see how a display with two generations of improvements could improve on it. Equally, we may find that the key to a great display isn't the hardware, but other tweaks made by the individual companies using these screens.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra launches on February 17, but you can read our review right now or check out our Galaxy S23 preorders guide if you're ready to buy. The iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15 Pro and potentially a new iPhone 15 Ultra model, is assumed to be arriving this September, leaving plenty of time for more sources to come and back up or refute this newest rumor.