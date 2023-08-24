iPhone 15 Pro charging could be getting much easier — here's why

A gaggle of iPhone 15 Pro specs has been leaked courtesy of Revegnus on Twitter/X, and perhaps the most interesting tidbit is how Apple could be offering faster wireless charging on its new phones for more users.

Official MagSafe wireless chargers for the iPhone 12 and later can already charge the phones at up to 15W, but Revegnus claims that third-party chargers will be able to access these speeds with the iPhone 15, confirming in a subsequent tweet that this will be managed via the new Qi2 charging standard.

Earlier rumors have claimed this as well, but that doesn't detract from a surprisingly generous move on the part of Apple. Although maybe we're due for a faster MagSafe standard in the near future that will still mean users are better off buying Apple's own charging gear...

Revegnus also claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will support Wi-Fi 6E, instead of Wi-Fi 6 like the iPhone 14 Pro has. It means that when you're connected to a compatible router, you'll get more reliable, speedier internet access. While Wi-Fi 7 standards are now available, you're less likely to come across a router capable of providing this standard, so being a little behind the times won't hurt the iPhone 15 Pro too much.

This upgrade will possibly be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus too, based on previous inconclusive reports and the fact that currently all iPhone 14 models offer the same Wi-Fi 6 standard.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 ProDDI Chip14 Pro 40nm15 Pro 28nmUWB chip14 Pro Apple U1(16nm)15 Pro Next-Gen U Chip (7nm)Wi-FiiPhone 14 Pro: Supports Wi-Fi 6iPhone 15 Pro: Supports Wi-Fi 6EThird Party wireless charging14 Pro 7.5W15 Pro 15WAugust 23, 2023 See more

In addition to these claims, Revegnus also told us about the considerable upgrade coming to the iPhone 15 Pro's DDI chip, the component that drives the phone's display. It's changing from a 40-nanometer process chip on the iPhone 14 Pro to a much smaller 28nm one, which should translate to greater power efficiency and a smaller footprint within the phone. It's not a change you'll really notice, but it would be a beneficial change all the same.

A similar change is apparently happening to the ultrawide-band (UWB) chip in the iPhone 15. The current Apple U1 chip, found in iPhones since the iPhone 11 series, is a 16nm chip, while the new chip will be 7nm. Again, hopefully this will mean more power-efficient use of features like Precision Finding with AirTags, if not other new or enhanced features on top.

With the Apple September event rumored for September 12, we should see the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) and all their alleged features confirmed very soon. It feels unlikely that Apple will spend too much time focusing on the features listed here though, as there are much bigger changes thought to be on the way like the iPhone 15 Pro Action button, a swap to USB-C ports and the Pro Max model's periscope zoom camera.