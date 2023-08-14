iPhone 15 release date: Here’s when the new iPhone is tipped to launch

Summer's almost at an end, and that means the iPhone 15 release date isn't very far away. Rumors have already given us a firm date for the Apple September event, and if history repeats itself then the phones themselves should arrive not long after.

You can understand why a lot of people are pretty eager to figure out when the iPhone 15 might arrive, right down to the very first shipping date. Even if you don't actually want one, the latest iPhones tend to set the tone across the rest of the smartphone market. Everyone is interested to see what new features Apple does, or doesn't, introduce.

And, on a more practical level, Apple sticking to it's normal release scheduling can give us an idea of how the global supply chains are humming along. Fortunately we're not expecting any delays this year and the iPhone 15 should arrive right around the usual release date for Apple phones.

Here's our best guess right now about the iPhone 15 release date, based on Apple's recent past of iPhone launches.

This will be the 17th year that Apple has released a smartphone, so we have some lengthy history to draw on when it comes to pinpointing an iPhone release date. All the way back in 2007, Apple previewed the original iPhone in January ahead of the device's June launch. But after that, Apple fell into a pattern where its flagship iPhones started coming out in the fall.

The iPhone SEs have been notable exceptions to that rule — the three SE models we've seen so far were all released in spring.

Here's a look at the last eight years of flagship iPhone releases, dating back to the debut of the iPhone 6s series in 2015. In addition to the date of Apple's launch event for each iPhone announcement, we've also included the actual release dates — that's a key distinction as sometimes Apple has staggered its iPhone roll-outs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Phone Announce date Release date iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max September 7, 2022 September 16, 2022 iPhone 14 Plus September 7, 2022 October 7, 2022 iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max September 14, 2021 September 24, 2021 iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro October 13, 2020 October 23, 2020 iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max October 13, 2020 November 13, 2020 iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max September 10. 2019 September 20, 2019 iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max September 12, 2018 September 21, 2018 iPhone XR September 12, 2018 October 26, 2018 iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus September 12, 2017 September 22, 2017 iPhone X September 12, 2017 November 3, 2017 iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus September 7, 2016 September 16, 201\6 iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus September 9, 2015 September 25, 2015

As you can see, one month in particular seems to be Apple's favorite for announcing its new phones. With the exception of 2020 — a year affected by the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic — Apple has announced the latest iPhone in September. And not just at random points in September — those iPhone announcements have all come within the first two weeks of the month.

As for release dates, there's a noticeable pattern there, too. Apple tends to ship its phones 10 days after announcing them, though there are notable exceptions. Sometimes, Apple staggers the launch of specific models like the iPhone XR in 2018 and the iPhone X the prior year. Generally, staggered launches reflect supply issues with particular models — something that could also be an issue in 2023.

Early 2023 brought us our first iPhone 15 release date rumor. Jeff Pu, analyst for Haitong International, said his sources in Apple's supply chain were pointing to a September 23 release for the iPhone 15. That day falls on a Saturday this year, and Apple phones typically hit retail shelves on Fridays. Adjusting for time zones, it's possible that Apple may be eyeing September 22 as the day its new phones go on sale should you put any stock into Pu's estimated release date.

But hold the phone — a new report from Bank of America Wamsi Mohan claims Apple may be holding up the iPhone 15 release "by a few weeks," a move that could push the launch into October. it's unclear if that would just impact the date the iPhone 15 goes on sale or whether Apple would delay its phone launch event, too.

The Mohan report goes against previous indicators that the iPhone 15 launch was on track. Production of the new phone seems to be well underway at this point, with reports claiming that Apple has been ramping up iPhone 15 production to avoid supply shortages in the fall.

A subsequent report in 9to5Mac is more optimistic about a September launch. Specifically, the report cites sources claiming Apple's September launch event will take place on Wednesday, September 13. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said that the event was likely to happen on September 12 or 13, and later claimed that September 12 was the more likely of the two. However, Gurman did state that the decision isn't final, and things could still change.

Assuming one of these dates is correct, and Apple sticks to its normal schedule, iPhone 15 preorders will likely begin that Friday (September 15). Full sales should then begin a week later, which would line up with the predicted September 22 release date.

iOS 17, the software that will run on the new iPhones, as well as current models (or at least on the iPhone XR or later) is already out in beta form. Following the release of a developer beta in June, the iOS 17 public beta arrived in July. (Read our iOS 17 beta hands-on preview for more.) That's consistent with previous iOS release schedules. We'd expect the full release of iOS 17 to occur just a few days before the iPhone 15 starts shipping.

With contrasting iPhone 15 release date rumors, we're left to do some guesswork. And that means making the assumption that Apple's past performance offers a hint at its future plans.

2022's iPhone 14 launch event took place September 7 (Image credit: Future)

Put another way, given Apple's preference for early September launches, we'd anticipate an iPhone 15 announcement would happen sometime during the first two weeks of September 2023. With the first of the month falling on a Friday — not a day any tech company is likely to hold a launch event — that gives us a window of Monday, September 4 through Thursday, September 14 for a likely iPhone 15 launch.

There are two additional things to keep in mind. First, when possible, Apple holds its product announcements on Tuesdays. Second, Monday, September 4 is the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. That not only rules out that particular day, it likely means Apple would avoid Tuesday, September 5, as that would be coming off a three-day weekend.

That leaves the following Tuesday, September 12, as the most likely day for an iPhone 15 event, assuming Apple sticks to an early September window and exercises its preference for Tuesday launches.

We're not saying that will be the date, but it does give us a window to work with. Mark Gurman is known for his insider knowledge of Apple, and his prediction does match Apple's typical pattern. Of course, should 9to5Mac's source be correct about a September 13 launch event, our guess is off by a day. Oh well.

If we've guessed right and Apple sticks to its habit of rolling out phones 10 days after the launch event, that would place the iPhone 15 release date around September 22. That would be consistent with the timing floated by analyst Jeff Pu.

At this point, the Bank of America report predicting an October launch is the only source raising alarm bells about a possible delay. Until we hear similar forecasts, we're sticking with September as the likely time for an iPhone launch.

iPhone 15 Ultra concept design (Image credit: 4RMD/YouTube)

As you might expect, there are caveats to any educated guess. Let's start with the most obvious — trying to predict anything with absolute confidence even a couple months in advance is a fool's game. A lot can change between now and then, so if you're scribbling September 12 or September 13 in your 2023 calendar, do it in the lightest, most erasable pencil you have on hand.

We can't emphasize enough that a lot can change with iPhone 15 rumors, which means any claims about an iPhone 15 release date remain in flux — even ours. Just plan on the new iPhones likely arriving in the fall, with a firmer date arising as we get closer to that September window.