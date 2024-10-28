iOS 18.1 launches with Apple Intelligence — here's how to install it

iOS 18.1 has landed, and with it comes the full release of Apple Intelligence — the tech giant's ambitious AI integration and a sea change for the industry. This update transforms everyday tasks across your iPhone, from smarter photo editing to more intuitive writing tools. After months of beta testing the stable release introduces the suite of Apple Intelligence features to regular users.

The update includes tools for photo editing, writing assistance, and email management, all integrated into existing iPhone apps and services. These features work directly on your device, allowing users to edit photos, generate text suggestions, and organize emails through the native iOS interface.

The rollout marks a significant shift in how we'll interact with our Apple devices (providing they're compatible), introducing AI assistance that feels less like a flashy add-on and more like a natural extension of familiar features. Let's explore what's new in iOS 18.1 and how you can get started with these features.

iOS 18.1 Apple intelligence features

(Image credit: Apple)

The new writing assistant functions in all text-enabled apps, providing spelling and grammar checks, tone adjustment options, and text summarization capabilities. The feature operates across the system, functioning in email applications, note-taking software, and document editors.

Photo Features

(Image credit: Future)

The Photos app update includes three new functions: Clean Up for object and person removal, Memory Movie for prompt-based slideshow creation, and natural language search capabilities. Users can now search their photo library using descriptive phrases to find specific images.

Transcript summaries

(Image credit: Future)

A new summarization tool generates concise versions of audio recordings from phone calls and Notes app content. The feature creates text summaries of recorded content, allowing users to review key points from longer recordings.

Siri Improvements

(Image credit: Future)

iOS 18.1 includes initial Siri updates, with the full version 2.0 scheduled for iOS 18.4. Current improvements focus on device troubleshooting capabilities and enhanced contextual responses to follow-up questions.

(Image credit: Future)

The Mail app update introduces automatic email summarization, quick response options, and message prioritization features. Important emails receive highlighting and suggested actions. Additional categorization features for receipts, deals, newsletters, and personal messages are planned for future releases.

How to download and install

Prepare your device: Before diving into iOS 18.1, make sure your device is running the latest version of iOS 18 and create a backup. This ensures all your data is safe and your device is ready for the update.





Once you receive the activation notice, your device will begin downloading the Apple Intelligence features. Remember, Apple Intelligence is currently compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPads with M1 or later, and iPad Pro models with M1 and later.


