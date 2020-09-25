iPhone 12 mini just confirmed in new leak — here's what to expect

The iPhone 12 mini and the names of the other new iPhone models have been seemingly confirmed by some official-looking packaging labels.

Proof of this was posted by DuanRui on Twitter, who has a photo of what they claim to be stickers for iPhone 12 compatible silicone cases. While it's a little hard to make out, the names of the four different iPhone models are there.

The top label in the image, which DuanRui has annotated with "5.4" reflecting the phone's size in inches, bears the title "iPhone 12 mini." This backs a major recent iPhone 12 mini leak that claimed that rather than splitting the basic iPhone 12 into "iPhone 12" and "iPhone 12 Max," Apple would capitalize on the size of the smallest iPhone ever with a new name.

What is the iPhone 12 mini?

(Image credit: iZac via MacRumors)

The iPhone 12 mini will reportedly pack a 5.4-inch screen but the design is said to be even more compact than the new iPhone SE 2020. The above image shows the original iPhone SE on the left with a 4-inch display, a dummy 5.4-inch iPhone 12 in the middle and an iPhone 7 on the right, which has the same 4.7-inch display as the current iPhone SE 2020.

So the iPhone 12 mini should be a very small handset despite packing a larger screen than the new iPhone SE. It should also offer a faster A14 Bionic processor, an OLED display and 5G connectivity. There's a rumor that Apple may be working on a less powerful B14 chip for the iPhone 12 mini, but we've only seen that from a single source.

iPhone 12 miniiPhone 12 / 12 ProiPhone 12 Pro MaxSilicone Case Stickers pic.twitter.com/bWaFiWG9HtSeptember 25, 2020

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1 inches

The leaked iPhone 12 case and iPhone 12 Pro case are one in the same, which makes sense given that they're both supposed to be 6.1 inches in size. However, the iPhone 12 Pro should feature an additional rear camera, so perhaps the camera bump is the same size.

While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will share the same A14 chip, the iPhone 12 Pro should add both a telephoto lens and a LiDAR sensor for enhanced photography and augmented reality performance. The iPhone 12 Pro should also feature stainless steel sides, compared to aluminum on the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7 inches

Finally, the 6.7-inch case bears the name we'd been expecting: iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is the largest iPhone yet released, beating the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also expected to feature a triple rear camera array along with a new LiDAR depth sensor.

There have been rumors that either the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max may get a 120Hz refresh rate display, but more recent leaks have thrown cold water on that possibility. So we're going to have to see what Apple announces.

iPhone 12 outlook

Since we're expecting the iPhone 12 to appear next month, it's not unreasonable to believe that cases for the new phones would be shipping out of Apple's central European distribution center in Cork, Ireland, as DuanRui's pictures seem to show.

We don't have that long to wait for the real thing, it seems. Apple is rumored to be holding and event on October 13, where we could also see the new AirTags, AirPods Studio headphones and possibly the first Apple Silicon MacBook.

Next: iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro - how will they be different?